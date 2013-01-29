Ent Federal Credit Union Renews Its Partnership with Elan Financial Services

MINNEAPOLIS & COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Elan Financial Services and Ent Federal Credit Union are pleased to announce that they have renewed their partnership for another five years, strengthening the commitment that Ent has in continuing to provide competitive product offerings, turn-key marketing promotions and direct mail for its members.

Ent began their relationship with Elan in 2005 after determining that they needed to strengthen their existing program for its members. Since that time, Ent has been a consistent leader within Elan in new account growth because of their participation in quarterly and on demand in-branch employee promotions.

“When our Elan contract came up for renewal, we strongly considered all of our options, including bringing our credit card program in house,” said Randy Bernstein, President and COO at Ent Federal Credit Union. “We ultimately made the decision to continue our partnership with Elan because of their expertise in running the program. Elan offers program flexibility, along with the most comprehensive product set and rewarding marketing programs available. This will allow us to continue building revenue opportunities for many years to come.”

“We are pleased that Ent has decided to continue its partnership with Elan,” said John Owens, Senior Vice President of Elan Financial Services. “We believe that they will continue to be successful in account growth because of their focus on employee engagement across their branch, direct mail, call center and web channels.”

As a card issuing partner, Elan Financial Services is dedicated to serving financial institutions with best in class credit card products and rewards that meet the unique needs of every cardmember. Elan's end-to-end solution includes card servicing and marketing as well as branch support. For more information, visit www.cupartnerships.com.

About Ent Federal Credit Union

Ent Federal Credit Union, established in 1957, is the leading financial institution in Southern Colorado with $3.7 billion in assets and more than 222,000 members. The credit union provides a full range of financial solutions through 27 service centers throughout Colorado Springs, Woodland Park, Pueblo and Denver. They offer members online, mobile and telephone banking services, a Colorado call center and both a consumer and mortgage loan center. Ent is a not-for-profit, community-chartered credit union with membership open to businesses or individuals living or working in Denver, El Paso, Pueblo and Teller counties, as well as select communities in Weld, Adams and Arapahoe counties. Ent is federally insured by the NCUA. www.Ent.com.

About Elan Financial Services

Elan Financial Services provides a complete range of processing and payments services, including credit card issuing, prepaid card solutions and ATM and debit card processing. Elan Financial Services is a leading credit card issuer for more than 2,000 clients in 50 states. It provides transaction processing, terminal driving and the necessary monitoring and support services for over 33,000 ATMs nationwide, and supports more than 43 million ATM and debit cards. Elan also operates the MoneyPass Network with more than 23,000 surcharge-free ATMs nationwide and PIN POS service. For more information call 800-343-7064, or visit www.elanfinancialservices.com.