Airgas Demonstrates Tri-Gas Blender for Modified Atmosphere Packaging of Meat at the International Production and Processing Expo

Airgas, Inc. ARG, and its Food and Beverage group are discussing Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) solutions for the meat processing industry at the 2013 International Production and Processing Expo (IPPE) held today through Thursday, January 31st at the Georgia World Congress Center, Atlanta, GA. The expo brings together the International Poultry Expo and International Meat Expo under one umbrella and attracts more than 1,000 exhibitors and anticipates over 25,000 attendees from the meat and poultry industry.

“While Modified Atmosphere Packaging has been around for quite some time, the meat processing industry has steadily been moving towards utilizing a mixture of gases, some in parts per million (ppm) quantities, to increase their product's shelf life, as well as preserving the meat's fresh look,” said Mark Doore – Director, Specialty and Process Gas Solutions for Airgas. “Introducing gases in ppm levels is an industry trend that requires a completely new set of rules and guidelines for mixing to tight tolerances and properly handling and managing the use of these gases. Conventional gas mixers and what was commonly available in the market place did not safely meet this requirement with the traceability and reliability demanded by the food industry.”

Doore went on to say, “The Airgas Engineering Solutions group developed the Airgas Tri-Gas Blender for this new and growing market need. The Airgas Tri-Gas Blender blends three gases with reliability, high levels of repeatability and gas purity validation required by the meat industry.”

According to Doore, the Airgas Tri-Gas Blender, when coupled with a properly developed gas supply system, provides the right balance of meat preservation and an attractive appearance for maximum shelf life.

Airgas will demonstrate the safety and reliability features of the Airgas Tri-Gas Blender in the Airgas exhibit (number 6947) during the Expo. Airgas will also be demonstrating the Cold Jet® dry ice blasting system for fast, thorough cleaning of meat processing equipment. In addition, Airgas representatives will be presenting total supply and service solutions for the meat and poultry industry, from grow-out to slaughter and processing to delivery.

