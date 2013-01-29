Code 42 Software to Present at MacIT 2013

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Code 42 Software Inc., developers of award-winning, private and public cloud-based endpoint backup solutions for consumers, businesses and the enterprise, announced today it will present at this week's MacIT conference, to be held Jan. 31 – Feb. 2, 2013 in San Francisco. MacIT is the world's premier event for “Deploying Apple in the Enterprise.”

Andrew Renz, a Code 42 senior enterprise engineer, will present a keynote session titled “Endpoint Backup: Public, Private or Hybrid Cloud?” on Jan. 31 from 3:10 – 3:40pm PST. He will outline how companies can reap the benefits of cloud-based backup while abiding by corporate security and/or compliance mandates. Renz is instrumental in architecting and deploying global backup and disaster recovery solutions for Code 42's Fortune 500 companies. Prior to Code 42, Renz spent six years at Apple IS&T, where he architected global NetBoot/NetInstall deployments, software distribution solutions and desktop backup solutions.

In addition to its keynote presentation, Code 42 will demonstrate its enterprise endpoint backup solution CrashPlan PROe in booth #P2 at MacIT. CrashPlan PROe is the only enterprise endpoint backup solution that runs silently and continuously; gives enterprise IT a single, powerful disaster recovery solution that's easy to manage; and empowers end users with easy, self-service access to backed up files from any computer or mobile device.

Code 42 also will present its consumer backup solution, CrashPlan+, in booth #502 at MacIT's sister show, Macworld/iWorld.

For more information on MacIT or to register, visit http://www.macitconf.com/.

About Code 42 Software, Inc.

Code 42 Software, a privately held company based in Minneapolis, Minn., has been developing software to protect the world's data since 2001. Code 42's enterprise backup solution, CrashPlan PROe, is used by thousands of companies around the world to safeguard their data. The company also offers industry-leading backup software for homes and small businesses: CrashPlan and CrashPlan PRO. All products offer multi-destination, cross-platform backup to both public and managed private clouds. For more information, visit www.code42.com.