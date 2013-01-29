Viewpointe's Information Governance Platform Addresses Critical eDiscovery Challenges

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Viewpointe®, a leading provider of cloud-based information governance and exchange solutions and services, today announced a significant release of its information governance platform, OnPointe®. This version provides enhancements for eDiscovery, a core component of the OnPointe service, to unify and simplify early case assessment, review assignments and preservation notification.

OnPointe eDiscovery allows users involved in compliance and discovery requests to efficiently manage, identify, analyze and produce potentially responsive information from a single, unified platform. Hosted in a private cloud-based environment, OnPointe incorporates the standards described in the Electronic Discovery Reference Model (EDRM) and industry best practices for proactive content management via a seamless platform experience that addresses the unpredictable costs and business disruptions associated with reactive discovery processes.

Additionally, OnPointe eDiscovery helps enable users to address risks, apply defensible processes and enhance legal insight through early case assessment. With automated classification, real-time analytic visualizations and a conceptual search engine designed for scalable performance, OnPointe eDiscovery delivers enhanced insight into business content to provide confidence in the discovery process, while reducing the expensive and time-consuming collection and data-copying processes.

“In this era of big data, organizations need a comprehensive information governance solution that automates policies for the defensible disposition of data debris,” said Randolph Kahn, ESQ., founder of Kahn Consulting and Delve Information Technologies, and author of Information Nation. “Viewpointe takes a unique approach, helping regulated industries streamline their governance and eDiscovery processes in a private cloud.”

With one of the largest national archives of digital information in the cloud, Viewpointe's information governance platform, OnPointe, enables organizations to seamlessly manage their enterprise content, records and digital storage via its private cloud in a secure, scalable and cost-effective manner. OnPointe allows users to meet the growing requirements for on-demand access and helps organizations support their legal, regulatory and business obligations.

“As evidenced over the last few years, all regulated enterprises need reliable, fast and complete access to data for efficient discovery and proactive governance,” said Bill Shute, Viewpointe vice president of product. “OnPointe eDiscovery delivers a comprehensive view of relevant data, even early in a case, to assist corporate legal teams, as well as their outside counsel, and provides a centralized, consistent and transparent application of policies for ongoing governance.”

Viewpointe has been a trusted partner to many of the nation's largest and most complex organizations for more than a decade, managing one of the largest private clouds with more than 30 petabytes of content stored.

Viewpointe will be exhibiting at LegalTech 2013 from January 29-31 at the New York Hilton. An ALM Event, LegalTech is one of the largest legal technology events of the year.

ABOUT VIEWPOINTE

Viewpointe® is a leading provider of multibank infrastructure solutions for customers ranging from credit unions to Fortune 100 financial institutions. With one of the largest national archives of check images and digital information in a private cloud environment, Viewpointe offers archive capabilities, end-to-end check image exchange clearing and settlement and Automated Clearing House association services. Bank Technology News named Viewpointe one of the top innovators of 2008, an annual ranking of the 25 most advanced people, companies and technologies in financial services. Since 2006, Viewpointe has been named to the prestigious FinTech 100, representing the best of the best in financial technology and service providers. For more information, please visit http://viewpointe.com/.