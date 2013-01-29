Syniverse MNO Trials Pave the Way for Seamless LTE Roaming

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Syniverse today announced key 2012 LTE roaming advancements that are paving the way for continued LTE success across the mobile ecosystem in 2013.

Over the past year, Syniverse conducted a series of end-to-end LTE roaming and interconnect trials with mobile service providers around the globe, during which the company successfully demonstrated roaming capabilities using the many new protocols required for LTE. During the trials Syniverse identified and addressed several challenges for seamless LTE interworking, particularly those focused on the critical areas of signaling, traffic flow and clearing requirements.

These key findings have laid the foundation for commercial LTE roaming to become a reality for many of the world's more than 6 billion mobile subscribers in 2013, according to Jeff Gordon, President and CEO, Syniverse.

“As end users grow accustomed to the speeds of LTE, they will increasingly expect access to the same service experience wherever they travel,” Gordon said. “Syniverse's end-to-end LTE roaming trials have been a critical step to ensure mobile service providers have the real-time experience management capabilities necessary to deliver on these expectations by providing a seamless experience to end users as they roam from one LTE network to another in 2013 and beyond.”

During its LTE roaming trials, Syniverse applied its more than 25 years of experience connecting disparate technologies to help participants overcome several obstacles that could have derailed commercial LTE roaming service, including:

Validating traffic flow – Syniverse's Real-Time Intelligence tool Visibility® monitored performance of the LTE networks while operators tested with one another, immediately pinpointing issues undetected by standard testing procedures.

– Syniverse's Real-Time Intelligence tool Visibility® monitored performance of the LTE networks while operators tested with one another, immediately pinpointing issues undetected by standard testing procedures. Ensuring device registration – Via its detailed network-performance insight, Syniverse quickly identified re-configuration requirements related to new LTE signaling protocols such as Diameter.

– Via its detailed network-performance insight, Syniverse quickly identified re-configuration requirements related to new LTE signaling protocols such as Diameter. Complying with new clearing requirements – The trials highlighted the advantages of mobile service providers employing an experienced business partner familiar with the new LTE requirements of session records for clearing and settlement.

For years, Syniverse experts have been working with industry groups and mobile service providers to prepare the ecosystem for the transition to LTE. Syniverse's expertise in the end-to-end LTE roaming process equipped it to quickly address challenges with appropriate solutions during the trials, freeing participants from troubleshooting, so they could efficiently progress their trials to more complex aspects of LTE roaming. The company offers a breadth of LTE interoperability solutions that is unmatched in the industry, and Syniverse can build on its solutions and trial experience to help other players across the mobile ecosystem during their transitions to 4G roaming.

Via its analysis of transactions between mobile service providers worldwide, Syniverse saw global mobile data roaming sessions on 2G and 3G networks jump 40 percent in 2012 over the previous year, illustrating end users' increasing appetite for mobile data anywhere in the world. At the same time, the number of users with access to LTE services also has grown considerably, with global LTE network deployments increasing nearly 600 percent in the past two years to total 128 in 2012 according to Wireless Intelligence.

“The rapidly growing number of LTE networks globally combined with continuous increases in mobile roaming volumes signal heightened demand for LTE roaming,” Gordon said. “We are working to ensure service providers are ready to meet these demands in the near term and well into the future.”

