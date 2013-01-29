Sitel Positioned in the Leaders Quadrant of the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Customer Management Contact Center BPO Worldwide

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Sitel, a leading global customer care provider, today announced it has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Leaders quadrant of Gartner's 2012 Customer Management Contact Center BPO report.1 The report evaluates vendors through a series of stringent criteria related to the ability to execute as well as completeness of vision.

“We believe Sitel's positioning in Gartner's Leaders Quadrant further confirms our mission to serve as a trusted partner to our global clients. In the new year, Sitel will continue to expand our omnichannel customer care approach, and invest in the right people, processes and technologies,” said Bert Quintana, president and chief executive officer of Sitel.

Sitel is a world leader in outsourced customer care services. With more than 26 years of industry experience, Sitel has twice been ranked as the top overall call center outsourcing provider in Datamonitor's annual Black Book of Outsourcing survey. Sitel's 57,000 employees provide clients with predictable and measurable Return on their Customer Investment by building customer loyalty, increasing sales and improving efficiency. Sitel's solutions span 120+ domestic, nearshore, and offshore centers in 25 countries across North America, South America, Europe, Africa, and Asia Pacific. The company is privately held and majority owned by Canadian diversified company, Onex Corporation. For more information, please visit www.sitel.com.

1 Gartner, Inc., Magic Quadrant: Customer Management Contact Center BPO, Worldwide, TJ Singh, Johan Jacobs, December 24, 2012.