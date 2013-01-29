MoSys to Demonstrate Interface Technology Up to 28G for Data Path and Look-Aside Applications at DesignCon 2013

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

MoSys, Inc. MOSY:

Who: MoSys MOSY, a leader in semiconductor solutions that enable fast, intelligent data access for network and communications systems, is exhibiting at DesignCon 2013. MoSys will demonstrate its ability to solve key bottlenecks for high-performance systems extending to 100 Gigabits per second and beyond. Using its Bandwidth Engine® family of products, MoSys will showcase its ability to solve the memory bandwidth challenge for data processing. In addition, MoSys will highlight its high-speed SerDes technology with a 25G demonstration using the new FCI ExaMAX™ high-speed connector system. The technology is applicable to data path, backplane, or optic module applications. What: Created by engineers for engineers, DesignCon enables chip, board and systems designers, software developers and silicon manufacturers to grow their expertise on the latest theoretical design techniques, methodologies and applications, learn about emerging design tools, and network with peers and industry experts. When: DesignCon 2013 takes place January 28-31, 2013; Expo is January 29-30, 2013. Where: Santa Clara Convention Center 5001 Great America Parkway Santa Clara, California 95054 Booth #613

About MoSys, Inc.

MoSys, Inc. MOSY is an IP-rich fabless semiconductor company that provides high performance solutions for fast, intelligent data access in network and communications systems. Engineered and built for high-reliability carrier and enterprise applications, MoSys' products are breaking bandwidth barriers™ in data processing to allow for faster packet access and analysis, expanded user capacity and new capabilities required by the expanding global infrastructure. MoSys' Bandwidth Engine® family of ICs combines the company's patented 1T-SRAM® high-density, embedded memory and high-speed, 10 Gigabits per second serial interface with its intelligent access technology and a highly efficient GigaChip™ Interface transport protocol to eliminate bottlenecks in high-speed data access. MoSys is headquartered in Santa Clara, California, and more information is available at www.mosys.com.

