Courion Expands in Europe, Middle East and Africa

Courion Corporation, the leader in risk-driven identity and access management (IAM), today announced it has entered into a joint go-to-market agreement with Paramount Computer Systems, the United Arab Emirates' leading provider of enterprise security technology and services.

Paramount will sell the Courion Access Risk Management Suite to customers in all industries who want to improve security operations and leverage access intelligence to streamline governance and better manage access risk.

The partnership, which involves dedicated Courion personnel in Paramount's offices, has already produced its first engagement at a global transportation company headquartered in Dubai. Several other large UAE organizations are in discussion with Paramount and Courion about risk-driven IAM.

“Courion's IAM suite is highly regarded here for good reason,” said Paramount CEO Premchand Kurup. “We look forward to introducing the Access Risk Management Suite to more of our prospects and customers. We're confident they will seize new opportunities for better identifying, managing and settling their access risk.”

Paramount is ninth on the UAE list of Top 100 SMEs and was recently awarded the region's highest honor for business performance excellence, the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Business Award. In business since 1992, Paramount operates offices throughout the region and has successful implementations in high-profile companies throughout the Middle East.

“Paramount has had extraordinary success satisfying and retaining customers,” said Marc Lee, Courion's director of EMEA. “Our first implementation will be a flagship account for the area and a beacon for enterprises looking for risk-driven IAM solutions in the Middle East.”

Meanwhile, Courion's relationship with Paramount is a model for the rest of the world. “Our strategy is to invest in partners that can deliver the risk-driven IAM solutions the market is demanding and the business value customers are seeking,” said Mike Parise, Courion's vice president of global alliances. “Rather than establishing a direct presense in every geography or segment, we'll often choose to invest in and enable go-to-market alliances that make it easy for partners like Paramount to work with us and grow their revenue.”

About Paramount

Founded in 1992, transformed in 1999 and re-invented in 2007, Paramount as a company is “Work in Progress.” Paramount is the leading regional provider of technology and services for securing the information assets of enterprises. From the development of a security policy, security awareness training, through to the delivery of complete end-to-end solutions that encompass perimeter security, secure content management, identity and access management, vulnerability assessment, risk, policy and compliance management, Paramount helps leading organizations in the Arabian Gulf Region, understand, monitor and mitigate the risks in their IT infrastructure. Paramount has established a reputation for providing practical solutions that are both business-driven and cost-effective. This has enabled the company to secure the IT infrastructure of leading government undertakings, banks and financial institutions, airlines and transportation companies, telcos, universities and large corporates in the region. For more information, visit http://paramountassure.com/.

About Courion

Courion Corporation is the pioneer of risk-driven identity and access management. Seventeen million users across more than 500 organizations rely on Courion's access risk management technology to align user access privileges with corporate and regulatory governance policies. Courion's cloud and on-premise solutions provide a full range of real-time identity and access management functionality while demonstrating compliance and achieving quick time-to-value.

For more information about Westborough, Mass.-based Courion, visit www.courion.com or check out our blog at www.courion.com/blog.

