Paymetric Named Finalists in Info Security Products Guide's Global Excellence Awards

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Paymetric, Inc., the leading provider of integrated and secure enterprise payment acceptance solutions, today announced the company has been named a finalist in two categories for the Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, 2013 Global Excellence Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize security and IT vendors with advanced, ground-breaking products and solutions that are helping set the bar higher for others in all areas of security and technologies.

Paymetric is a finalist for the 2013 Global Excellence Awards in the following categories:

PCI (Payment Card Industry) Compliance for Paymetric's Data Intercept Solutions for XiSecure™ On-Demand

for Paymetric's Data Intercept Solutions for XiSecure™ On-Demand Security Products and Solutions for Enterprise (Large) for Paymetric's Data Intercept Solutions for XiSecure™ On-Demand

“We are proud to be recognized as an industry leader and award finalist for our XiSecure™ solution,” said Asif Ramji, president and CEO at Paymetric. “Behind this distinguished success is our relentless drive to stay customer focused. We believe this recognition from Info Security Products Guide further validates our commitment to our customers and their security needs.”

Winners will be honored at the annual awards banquet February 27, 2013 in San Francisco, CA.

About Info Security Products Guide Awards

SVUS Awards organized by Silicon Valley Communications are conferred in four annual award programs: The Info Security's Global Excellence Awards, The IT Industry's Hot Companies and Best Products Awards, The Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards, and Consumer Products Guide's Best Choice Awards. These premier awards honor organizations of all types and sizes from all over the world including people behind them, the products, performance, PR and marketing. To learn more, visit www.svusawards.com

ABOUT PAYMETRIC

Paymetric, Inc. is the leading provider of integrated and secure electronic payment acceptance solutions that enable companies to streamline the order-to-cash process, reduce the scope and financial burden of achieving PCI compliance and improve return on electronic payment acceptance. Paymetric's solutions support virtually every type of electronic payment in any enterprise system where payment is accepted. Paymetric is a recognized industry leader and is a three-time award-winning SAP partner. The company is also included on the Technology Association of Georgia's Top 40 companies list. Visit www.paymetric.com for additional information.