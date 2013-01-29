Quarri Enhances Protect On Q with Support for Microsoft Windows 8 and Internet Explorer 10

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Quarri™ Technologies, a leading security software company that empowers organizations to keep their sensitive data secure, today announced the release of Quarri Protect On Q 3.1, an enhanced version of its flagship web browser security solution. Protect On Q (POQ) 3.1 delivers new support for the Microsoft Windows 8 platform, enabling organizations to enforce secure browsing on endpoint devices.

Quarri's patented POQ on demand web information security solution enables organizations to address a variety of challenging security issues, including external and internal data threats, and unauthorized use and replication of confidential data. Protect On Q version 3.1 extends these capabilities to Microsoft Windows 8, Adobe Acrobat 11 and Internet Explorer 10 (IE 10), Microsoft's most sophisticated web browser to date.

“As enterprises begin to migrate to Windows 8 and IE 10, they must also be prepared to address new security issues introduced by HTML5, including WebSockets, local storage and application caching,” said Bill Morrow, CEO and executive chairman of Quarri. “With the latest enhancements to Protect On Q, Quarri is providing its customers with reassurance that their users' web sessions will be protected in Windows 8 and mixed OS environments.”

Leveraging Quarri's patented technology, the POQ hardened browser provides zero-hour malware protection against key logging, frame grabbing, cache mining and inbound attacks. POQ also enables enterprises to enforce security policies that prevent end users from copying, saving, printing or screen-capturing browser-delivered data, preventing costly data breaches.

The POQ 3.1 release also features new capabilities for POQ Mobile for iOS to provide enterprises with new control and protection for their users' browser sessions on iOS devices. Organizations can now allow or block printing from iOS devices based on their POQ policies. They can also detect when screen shots are captured by users and provide user notification and event logging when this activity conflicts with policy. POQ Mobile for iOS also features new blocking capabilities to prevent iOS display mirroring to PC devices via AirPlay when the screen-capture blocking policy is enabled.

More information about the POQ product suite is available at http://www.quarri.com/products.

About Quarri Technologies

Quarri Technologies, Inc. is a security software company that empowers organizations to keep their sensitive data secure. The company's products defend against both external and internal attacks and prevent unauthorized use and replication of confidential data by controlling both malicious and careless end-user behavior. Quarri's products allow users to remain productive and have a seamless online experience, while also enabling organizational compliance with industry standards and government mandates. Quarri is a privately held, investor-backed corporation based in Austin, Texas, with clients throughout North America and Europe. For further information, visit www.quarri.com.