Cabot Corporation Receives Royalties from Licensing Agreement with Michelin

Cabot Corporation CBT announces that it has reached another key milestone in its technology licensing agreement with Manufacture Francaise des Pneumatiques Michelin for use of Cabot's patented elastomer composite technology in tire applications. Regular royalty payments to Cabot have now begun and will extend through fiscal 2022.

Since 2008, Cabot has been working with Michelin to develop the technology and manufacturing operations necessary to commercialize the technology in global tire markets. Through this agreement, Michelin has exclusive rights to Cabot's elastomer composite process technology for tire applications and is entitled to build and operate plants that utilize this technology.

“This royalty agreement is the continuation of a prosperous and long-term relationship with Michelin, as well as a significant new business opportunity for Cabot,” said Patrick Prevost, president and chief executive officer, Cabot Corporation. “The agreement highlights Cabot's technology leadership and deep commitment to developing innovative solutions for the tire industry.”

Tire manufacturers are increasingly being challenged to improve tire performances. Cabot's elastomer composites technology enables new tire design opportunities for Michelin.

Cabot's patented technology uses liquid phase mixing rather than conventional dry phase mixing to incorporate reinforcing agents such as carbon black into elastomers. This technology delivers superior dispersion of reinforcing agents such as carbon black within the elastomer, which creates composites that display unique properties.

The same kind of elastomer composite technology utilized by Michelin is available for non-tire applications directly from Cabot through its Transfinity™ brand of elastomer composite products. Customers can use Transfinity materials to engineer significantly longer lasting and/or smaller products for demanding applications in the mining, defense, automotive and aerospace industries.

