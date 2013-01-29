SaaShr Channel Growth and Software Adoption Accelerate; Explosive New Customer Expansion

BRANCHBURG, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Bolstered by increased investments since being acquired by Kronos Incorporated, SaaShr, a Kronos Company, experienced explosive growth in 2012.

News Facts

Over the past 12 months, thousands of new organizations began using the SaaS hr workforce management platform. As a result, SaaShr has seen a 156-percent increase in adoption of its human resources application; a 124-percent increase in adoption of its payroll application; and a 40-percent increase in adoption of its time and labor management application. These results exceeded all company expectations.

Supporting Quotes

Bob Tack, director, SaaShr

“Now that we are part of Kronos, we have even more resources to execute on our shared vision. We are committed to continuing the advancement of our workforce management platform and the SaaShr Marketplace, so we and our partners stay ahead of the ever-changing needs of small and midsize businesses. Our partner relationships and investments have never been greater.”

Supporting Resources

About SaaShr

SaaShr, a Kronos Company, is a leading provider of software as a service (SaaS) workforce management solutions. Under a private-label model, SaaShr provides time and attendance, human resources, and payroll applications to small and midsize businesses through a network of service providers.

