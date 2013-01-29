JOINN Laboratories China Purchases Instem's Preclinical Software Suite

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Instem, a leading provider of IT solutions to the global early development healthcare market, announced today that JOINN Laboratories (JOINN), one of China's largest providers of preclinical services, has purchased the Provantis preclinical solution suite following a comprehensive competitive evaluation of vendors.

Established in 1995, JOINN provides drug screening, efficacy studies, pharmacokinetics studies, safety evaluations, clinical trials and final drug registration services with a heightened focus on quality. JOINN supports clients from more than 20 provinces across China, Japan and Europe, and within the United States is providing international clients with technical consulting services for FDA drug registration.

Key facts

Comprehensive suite of integrated Provantis modules purchased for up to 200 users; including In-Life, Reproductive Toxicology, Pathology, Dispense, Clinical Pathology and Data Import

JOINN to implement Provantis 9; the latest version of Instem's market leading preclinical software solution

Competitive evaluation conducted; Instem selected for established presence within China, combined with global market leadership

Provantis offers JOINN compliance to national and western standards with dual language operation

A range of professional services purchased to facilitate quicker, smoother implementation and faster return on investment

Dr. Yuxia Feng, President & CEO, JOINN commented “We were looking for a market leading solution to support our long term growth plans and we are confident that our investment in Provantis will help to deliver demonstrable efficiency improvements within our R&D facilities. We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership with Instem.”

Phil Reason, President & CEO Instem said “We are delighted to welcome JOINN to the Instem client community. Their order for 200 licensed users adds significantly to the leadership position we already enjoy in the China market and is a further indication of the long term growth potential in what is already the third largest pharmaceutical market in the world.”

As the first western toxicology/pathology software supplier to enter the Chinese market, Instem officially deployed its first China-based system in one of the largest and most advanced vivariums during 2006. Acknowledging analyst projections that the People's Republic of China (PRC) is on pace to becoming the second largest pharmaceutical market in the world, Instem established a full-service office in Shanghai, recruited local staff and has localized the Provantis product suite into Mandarin Chinese. Instem is supporting international organizations and domestic laboratories exclusively serving the PRC using on-site systems as well as their SaaS delivery model from a professionally managed data center based in Shanghai.

About JOINN

Established in 1995, JOINN provides drug screening, efficacy studies, pharmacokinetics studies, safety evaluations, clinical trials and final drug registration services, supporting clients across China, Europe and Japan.

JOINN's R&D operations are located in state-of-the-art facilities in Beijing and Suzhou (Taicang Biomedical Industrial Park). JOINN is China's first pre-clinical laboratory inspected by the U.S. FDA for GLP compliance and is also AAALAC accredited and SDFA GLP certified.

About Instem

Instem is a leading supplier of IT applications to the early development healthcare market delivering compelling solutions for data collection, management and analysis across the R&D continuum. Instem applications are in use by customers worldwide, meeting the rapidly expanding needs of life science and healthcare organizations for data-driven decision making leading to safer, more effective products.

Instem's portfolio of software solutions increases client productivity by automating study-related processes while offering the unique ability to generate new knowledge through the extraction and harmonization of actionable scientific information.

Instem supports its clients through full service offices in the United States, United Kingdom and China with additional locations in India and a full service distributor based in Japan.

To learn more about Instem solutions and its mission, please visit www.instem.com.

