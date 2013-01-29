Cambridge Bancorp Announces Record Earnings for Full-Year 2012

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Cambridge Bancorp CATC today announced unaudited net income of $13,403,000 for the year ended December 31, 2012, representing an increase of $926,000, or 7.4%, compared to net income of $12,477,000 for the year ended December 31, 2011. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.45, a 6.2% increase over diluted earnings per share for the prior year.

“We are pleased to report solid financial performance for the year of 2012,” noted Joseph V. Roller II, president and CEO. “Our across-the-board balance sheet growth and steady increase in noninterest income demonstrate that we continue to achieve our goals throughout the Bank while offering a customer-centric banking experience.”

The Bank experienced another historic year for deposit growth with an increase of $155.7 million, or 13.8%, as consumers and businesses continued to place their liquid funds with sound financial institutions. Loan growth achieved similar success with an overall increase of $69.0 million, or 10.2%, for the year. Both residential and commercial mortgages showed solid growth for the year, with increases of $17.0 million (5.1%) and $44.8 million (19.4%), respectively. Home equity loans were down by $10.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2012 as many consumers elected to refinance second mortgages into first mortgages due to favorable interest rates.

For the year ended December 31, 2012 net interest income increased $2,143,000, or 4.9%, to $45.9 million compared to $43.7 million for 2011. The increase in net interest income for the year was driven primarily by loan growth, as well as a reduction in deposit costs.

The sustained low interest rate environment resulted in lower yields earned on investment securities and continued to place further pressure on loan pricing. These were the principal causes for the decrease in the Bank's net interest margin of 32 basis points to 3.58% for the year compared to 3.90% for the year ended December 31, 2011.

Noninterest income totaled $20.5 million for the year 2012 compared to $18.1 million for 2011. The Bank's Wealth Management income accounted for a $958,000, or 40.9%, of the upswing in total noninterest income for the year. In addition, during 2012 the Bank began selling 30-year conforming loans to the secondary market. This new revenue source produced gains on loans sold of $592,000 for the year. Other contributors to the noninterest income increase were higher gains on disposition of investment securities of $330,000, higher deposit account and cash management fees of $219,000, and higher bank-owned life insurance income of $194,000 compared to the prior year.

Noninterest expense increased by $3.2 million, or 7.4%, to $45.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2012. The increase is primarily the result of additional investments in salaries and benefits of $2.7 million, and occupancy and equipment of $337,000. The increase of $139,000 in marketing for the year is primarily the result of promoting the Bank's new South End branch, which opened in November of 2012.

Total loans outstanding at year-end 2012 were $742.2 million compared to $673.3 million at year-end 2011. Loan quality remained sound across consumer and corporate customer bases with non-performing loans totaling $1.6 million at December 31, 2012, an increase of $366,000 compared to the year-end 2011. The Allowance for Loan Losses was $10.9 million, or 1.47%, of total loans outstanding at year-end 2012. At December 31, 2011, the Allowance for Loan Losses was $10.2 million, or 1.51%, of total loans outstanding. The provision for loan losses of $800,000 during 2012 was $200,000 lower than the prior year's provision. This decrease was primarily in response to the strength of the loan portfolio in conjunction with the stable levels of non-performers.

In the fourth quarter of 2012 unaudited net income was $3,003,000, compared to $2,910,000 for the same quarter in 2011.

“Results for the fourth quarter were highlighted by an uptrend in noninterest income,” said Mr. Roller. “We continue to see solid growth in Wealth Management income, which increased $431,000 (13.8%) for the fourth quarter of 2012 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. Gains on loans sold for the quarter produced revenue of $316,000 for the quarter. Noninterest expense was $1.1 million higher for the quarter compared to the same quarter last year due to increases in salaries and benefits and marketing expenditures. The Bank's net interest margin decreased 24 basis points to 3.55% for the fourth quarter compared to 3.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2011. While we do not anticipate a change in interest rates for some time, the Bank has momentum and is positioned well to compete in this environment.”

Total deposits at year-end 2012 were $1.3 billion compared to $1.1 billion at year-end 2011.

Total assets at year-end 2012 were $1.4 billion versus $1.3 billion year-end 2011.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp and its subsidiary, Cambridge Trust Company, are based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the heart of Harvard Square. Cambridge Trust Company is a 123-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with $1.4 billion in total assets and 12 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, Lincoln and Weston. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in wealth management with $1.8 billion in client assets under management. In addition, Cambridge Trust Company of New Hampshire offers wealth management services at two New Hampshire locations, Concord and Portsmouth.

The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Cambridge Bancorp 2011 Annual Report, which is posted in the investor relations section of our website at www.cambridgetrust.com. We will also post the Cambridge Bancorp 2012 Annual Report at the same site later this quarter.

Financial Highlights:

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP QUARTERLY UNAUDITED RESULTS December 31, 2012 Dollar amounts in thousands (except share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Interest Income $ 12,327 $ 12,191 $ 49,066 $ 47,663 Interest Expense 711 969 3,191 3,931 Net Interest Income 11,616 11,222 45,875 43,732 Provision for Loan Losses 100 250 800 1,000 Non-Interest Income 5,216 4,318 20,489 18,147 Non-Interest Expense 12,217 11,157 45,847 42,685 Income Before Taxes 4,515 4,133 19,717 18,194 Income Taxes 1,512 1,223 6,314 5,717 Net Income $ 3,003 $ 2,910 $ 13,403 $ 12,477 Data Per Common Share: Basic Earnings Per Share $ 0.78 $ 0.77 $ 3.49 $ 3.29 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.77 $ 0.76 $ 3.45 $ 3.25 Dividends Declared Per Share $ 0.39 $ 0.37 $ 1.50 $ 1.42 Avg. Common Shares Outstanding: Basic 3,851,439 3,799,977 3,839,681 3,791,167 Diluted 3,900,315 3,836,814 3,879,607 3,834,569 Selected Operating Ratios: Net Interest Margin 3.55 % 3.79 % 3.58 % 3.90 % Return on Average Assets, after taxes 0.87 % 0.93 % 1.00 % 1.06 % Return on Average Equity, after taxes 11.63 % 11.86 % 13.39 % 13.26 % December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 Total Assets $ 1,417,986 $ 1,275,860 Total Loans 742,249 673,265 Non-Performing Loans 1,570 1,204 Allowance for Loan Losses 10,948 10,159 Allowance to Non-Performing Loans 697.25 % 844.09 % Allowance to Total Loans 1.47 % 1.51 % Total Deposits 1,281,333 1,125,654 Total Stockholders' Equity 104,891 96,633 Book Value Per Share $ 27.21 $ 25.39 Tangible Book Value Per Share $ 27.05 $ 25.28

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, 2012 2011 (In thousands) ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 59,923 $ 22,512 Overnight investments — — Total cash and cash equivalents 59,923 22,512 Investment securities: Available for sale, at fair value 502,318 470,232 Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 71,133 74,256 Total investment securities 573,451 544,488 Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value 1,684 — Loans: Residential mortgage 347,908 330,933 Commercial mortgage 276,428 231,595 Home equity 50,574 61,307 Commercial 47,570 38,260 Consumer 19,769 11,170 Total loans 742,249 673,265 Allowance for loan losses (10,948 ) (10,159 ) Net loans 731,301 663,106 Stock in FHLB of Boston, at cost 5,010 4,806 Bank owned life insurance 22,903 17,331 Banking premises and equipment, net 6,214 6,216 Accrued interest receivable 3,877 4,423 Other assets 13,623 12,978 Total assets $ 1,417,986 $ 1,275,860 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 329,211 $ 285,724 Interest bearing checking 363,575 316,454 Money market 60,850 58,532 Savings 393,541 328,771 Certificates of deposit 134,156 136,173 Total deposits 1,281,333 1,125,654 Short-term borrowings — 2,500 Long-term borrowings 20,000 30,000 Other liabilities 11,762 21,073 Total liabilities 1,313,095 1,179,227 Stockholders' equity: Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized 5,000,000 shares; Outstanding: 3,876,930 and 3,805,748 shares, respectively 3,855 3,806 Additional paid-in capital 24,421 23,001 Retained earnings 75,787 68,232 Accumulated other comprehensive income 828 1,594 Total stockholders' equity 104,891 96,633 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,417,986 $ 1,275,860

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Three Months Ended December 31, 2012 2011 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Interest on loans $ 8,919 $ 8,330 Interest on taxable investment securities 2,886 3,338 Interest on tax exempt investment securities 506 502 Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock 7 4 Interest on overnight investments 9 17 Total interest income 12,327 12,191 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 542 673 Interest on borrowed funds 169 296 Total interest expense 711 969 Net interest income 11,616 11,222 Provision for loan losses 100 250 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,516 10,972 Noninterest income: Wealth management income 3,553 3,122 Deposit account fees 620 575 ATM/Debit card income 275 251 Bank owned life insurance income 169 128 Gain on disposition of investment securities 129 87 Gain on loans held for sale 316 — Other income 154 155 Total noninterest income 5,216 4,318 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,687 6,916 Occupancy and equipment 1,967 1,876 Data processing 888 888 Professional services 322 276 Marketing 487 373 FDIC Insurance 179 155 Other expenses 687 673 Total noninterest expense 12,217 11,157 Income before income taxes 4,515 4,133 Income tax expense 1,512 1,223 Net income $ 3,003 $ 2,910 Per share data: Basic earnings per common share $ 0.78 $ 0.77 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.77 $ 0.76 Average shares outstanding - basic 3,851,439 3,799,977 Average shares outstanding - diluted 3,900,315 3,836,814

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Three Months Ended December 31, 2012 2011 (In thousands) Net income $ 3,003 $ 2,910 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Defined benefit retirement plans: Change in unfunded retirement liability 391 (2,846 ) Unrealized gains/(losses) on Available for Sale securities: Unrealized holding gains/(losses) arising during the period (1,109 ) (279 ) Less: reclassification adjustment for gains recognized in net income (89 ) (58 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) (807 ) (3,183 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 2,196 $ (273 )

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Year Ended December 31, 2012 2011 (In thousands, except per share data) Interest income: Interest on loans $ 33,984 $ 32,401 Interest on taxable investment securities 13,003 13,219 Interest on tax exempt investment securities 2,029 1,987 Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock 25 14 Interest on overnight investments 25 42 Total interest income 49,066 47,663 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 2,219 2,745 Interest on borrowed funds 972 1,186 Total interest expense 3,191 3,931 Net interest income 45,875 43,732 Provision for loan losses 800 1,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 45,075 42,732 Noninterest income: Wealth management income 14,110 13,152 Deposit account fees 2,398 2,179 ATM/Debit card income 1,043 981 Bank owned life insurance income 713 519 Gain on disposition of investment securities 882 552 Gain on loans held for sale 592 — Other income 751 764 Total noninterest income 20,489 18,147 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 27,835 25,116 Occupancy and equipment 7,660 7,323 Data processing 3,560 3,594 Professional services 1,585 1,588 Marketing 1,842 1,703 FDIC Insurance 704 752 Other expenses 2,661 2,609 Total noninterest expense 45,847 42,685 Income before income taxes 19,717 18,194 Income tax expense 6,314 5,717 Net income $ 13,403 $ 12,477 Per share data: Basic earnings per common share $ 3.49 $ 3.29 Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.45 $ 3.25 Average shares outstanding - basic 3,839,681 3,791,167 Average shares outstanding - diluted 3,879,607 3,834,569

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Year Ended December 31, 2012 2011 (In thousands) Net income $ 13,403 $ 12,477 Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax: Defined benefit retirement plans: Change in unfunded retirement liability 104 (2,941 ) Unrealized gains/(losses) on Available for Sale securities: Unrealized holding gains/(losses) arising during the period (302 ) 2,259 Less: reclassification adjustment for gains recognized in net income (568 ) (351 ) Other comprehensive income/(loss) (766 ) (1,033 ) Comprehensive income/(loss) $ 12,637 $ 11,444