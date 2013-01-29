Cambridge Bancorp Announces Record Earnings for Full-Year 2012

Cambridge Bancorp CATC today announced unaudited net income of $13,403,000 for the year ended December 31, 2012, representing an increase of $926,000, or 7.4%, compared to net income of $12,477,000 for the year ended December 31, 2011. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $3.45, a 6.2% increase over diluted earnings per share for the prior year.
“We are pleased to report solid financial performance for the year of 2012,” noted Joseph V. Roller II, president and CEO. “Our across-the-board balance sheet growth and steady increase in noninterest income demonstrate that we continue to achieve our goals throughout the Bank while offering a customer-centric banking experience.”
The Bank experienced another historic year for deposit growth with an increase of $155.7 million, or 13.8%, as consumers and businesses continued to place their liquid funds with sound financial institutions. Loan growth achieved similar success with an overall increase of $69.0 million, or 10.2%, for the year. Both residential and commercial mortgages showed solid growth for the year, with increases of $17.0 million (5.1%) and $44.8 million (19.4%), respectively. Home equity loans were down by $10.7 million for the year ending December 31, 2012 as many consumers elected to refinance second mortgages into first mortgages due to favorable interest rates.
For the year ended December 31, 2012 net interest income increased $2,143,000, or 4.9%, to $45.9 million compared to $43.7 million for 2011. The increase in net interest income for the year was driven primarily by loan growth, as well as a reduction in deposit costs.
The sustained low interest rate environment resulted in lower yields earned on investment securities and continued to place further pressure on loan pricing. These were the principal causes for the decrease in the Bank's net interest margin of 32 basis points to 3.58% for the year compared to 3.90% for the year ended December 31, 2011.
Noninterest income totaled $20.5 million for the year 2012 compared to $18.1 million for 2011. The Bank's Wealth Management income accounted for a $958,000, or 40.9%, of the upswing in total noninterest income for the year. In addition, during 2012 the Bank began selling 30-year conforming loans to the secondary market. This new revenue source produced gains on loans sold of $592,000 for the year. Other contributors to the noninterest income increase were higher gains on disposition of investment securities of $330,000, higher deposit account and cash management fees of $219,000, and higher bank-owned life insurance income of $194,000 compared to the prior year.
Noninterest expense increased by $3.2 million, or 7.4%, to $45.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2012. The increase is primarily the result of additional investments in salaries and benefits of $2.7 million, and occupancy and equipment of $337,000. The increase of $139,000 in marketing for the year is primarily the result of promoting the Bank's new South End branch, which opened in November of 2012.
Total loans outstanding at year-end 2012 were $742.2 million compared to $673.3 million at year-end 2011. Loan quality remained sound across consumer and corporate customer bases with non-performing loans totaling $1.6 million at December 31, 2012, an increase of $366,000 compared to the year-end 2011. The Allowance for Loan Losses was $10.9 million, or 1.47%, of total loans outstanding at year-end 2012. At December 31, 2011, the Allowance for Loan Losses was $10.2 million, or 1.51%, of total loans outstanding. The provision for loan losses of $800,000 during 2012 was $200,000 lower than the prior year's provision. This decrease was primarily in response to the strength of the loan portfolio in conjunction with the stable levels of non-performers.
In the fourth quarter of 2012 unaudited net income was $3,003,000, compared to $2,910,000 for the same quarter in 2011.
“Results for the fourth quarter were highlighted by an uptrend in noninterest income,” said Mr. Roller. “We continue to see solid growth in Wealth Management income, which increased $431,000 (13.8%) for the fourth quarter of 2012 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. Gains on loans sold for the quarter produced revenue of $316,000 for the quarter. Noninterest expense was $1.1 million higher for the quarter compared to the same quarter last year due to increases in salaries and benefits and marketing expenditures. The Bank's net interest margin decreased 24 basis points to 3.55% for the fourth quarter compared to 3.79% for the quarter ended December 31, 2011. While we do not anticipate a change in interest rates for some time, the Bank has momentum and is positioned well to compete in this environment.”
Total deposits at year-end 2012 were $1.3 billion compared to $1.1 billion at year-end 2011.
Total assets at year-end 2012 were $1.4 billion versus $1.3 billion year-end 2011.
About Cambridge Bancorp
Cambridge Bancorp and its subsidiary, Cambridge Trust Company, are based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in the heart of Harvard Square. Cambridge Trust Company is a 123-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with $1.4 billion in total assets and 12 Massachusetts locations in Cambridge, Boston, Belmont, Concord, Lexington, Lincoln and Weston. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in wealth management with $1.8 billion in client assets under management. In addition, Cambridge Trust Company of New Hampshire offers wealth management services at two New Hampshire locations, Concord and Portsmouth.
The accompanying unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial information should be read in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements and notes thereto included in the Cambridge Bancorp 2011 Annual Report, which is posted in the investor relations section of our website at www.cambridgetrust.com. We will also post the Cambridge Bancorp 2012 Annual Report at the same site later this quarter.
Financial Highlights:
|CAMBRIDGE BANCORP
|QUARTERLY UNAUDITED RESULTS
|December 31, 2012
|Dollar amounts in thousands (except share data)
|Three Months Ended
|Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Interest Income
|$
|12,327
|$
|12,191
|$
|49,066
|$
|47,663
|Interest Expense
|711
|969
|3,191
|3,931
|Net Interest Income
|11,616
|11,222
|45,875
|43,732
|Provision for Loan Losses
|100
|250
|800
|1,000
|Non-Interest Income
|5,216
|4,318
|20,489
|18,147
|Non-Interest Expense
|12,217
|11,157
|45,847
|42,685
|Income Before Taxes
|4,515
|4,133
|19,717
|18,194
|Income Taxes
|1,512
|1,223
|6,314
|5,717
|Net Income
|$
|3,003
|$
|2,910
|$
|13,403
|$
|12,477
|
Data Per Common Share:
|Basic Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.77
|$
|3.49
|$
|3.29
|Diluted Earnings Per Share
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.76
|$
|3.45
|$
|3.25
|Dividends Declared Per Share
|$
|0.39
|$
|0.37
|$
|1.50
|$
|1.42
|Avg. Common Shares Outstanding:
|Basic
|3,851,439
|3,799,977
|3,839,681
|3,791,167
|Diluted
|3,900,315
|3,836,814
|3,879,607
|3,834,569
|
Selected Operating Ratios:
|Net Interest Margin
|3.55
|%
|3.79
|%
|3.58
|%
|3.90
|%
|Return on Average Assets, after taxes
|0.87
|%
|0.93
|%
|1.00
|%
|1.06
|%
|Return on Average Equity, after taxes
|11.63
|%
|11.86
|%
|13.39
|%
|13.26
|%
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|Total Assets
|$
|1,417,986
|$
|1,275,860
|Total Loans
|742,249
|673,265
|Non-Performing Loans
|1,570
|1,204
|Allowance for Loan Losses
|10,948
|10,159
|Allowance to Non-Performing Loans
|697.25
|%
|844.09
|%
|Allowance to Total Loans
|1.47
|%
|1.51
|%
|Total Deposits
|1,281,333
|1,125,654
|Total Stockholders' Equity
|104,891
|96,633
|Book Value Per Share
|$
|27.21
|$
|25.39
|Tangible Book Value Per Share
|$
|27.05
|$
|25.28
|CAMBRIDGE BANCORP
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|(In thousands)
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|59,923
|$
|22,512
|Overnight investments
|—
|—
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|59,923
|22,512
|Investment securities:
|Available for sale, at fair value
|502,318
|470,232
|Held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
|71,133
|74,256
|Total investment securities
|573,451
|544,488
|Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or fair value
|1,684
|—
|Loans:
|Residential mortgage
|347,908
|330,933
|Commercial mortgage
|276,428
|231,595
|Home equity
|50,574
|61,307
|Commercial
|47,570
|38,260
|Consumer
|19,769
|11,170
|Total loans
|742,249
|673,265
|Allowance for loan losses
|(10,948
|)
|(10,159
|)
|Net loans
|731,301
|663,106
|Stock in FHLB of Boston, at cost
|5,010
|4,806
|Bank owned life insurance
|22,903
|17,331
|Banking premises and equipment, net
|6,214
|6,216
|Accrued interest receivable
|3,877
|4,423
|Other assets
|13,623
|12,978
|Total assets
|$
|1,417,986
|$
|1,275,860
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Deposits:
|Demand
|$
|329,211
|$
|285,724
|Interest bearing checking
|363,575
|316,454
|Money market
|60,850
|58,532
|Savings
|393,541
|328,771
|Certificates of deposit
|134,156
|136,173
|Total deposits
|1,281,333
|1,125,654
|Short-term borrowings
|—
|2,500
|Long-term borrowings
|20,000
|30,000
|Other liabilities
|11,762
|21,073
|Total liabilities
|1,313,095
|1,179,227
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, par value $1.00; Authorized
|5,000,000 shares; Outstanding: 3,876,930 and
|3,805,748 shares, respectively
|3,855
|3,806
|Additional paid-in capital
|24,421
|23,001
|Retained earnings
|75,787
|68,232
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|828
|1,594
|Total stockholders' equity
|104,891
|96,633
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|1,417,986
|$
|1,275,860
|CAMBRIDGE BANCORP
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2012
|2011
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Interest income:
|Interest on loans
|$
|8,919
|$
|8,330
|Interest on taxable investment securities
|2,886
|3,338
|Interest on tax exempt investment securities
|506
|502
|Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock
|7
|4
|Interest on overnight investments
|9
|17
|Total interest income
|12,327
|12,191
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|542
|673
|Interest on borrowed funds
|169
|296
|Total interest expense
|711
|969
|Net interest income
|11,616
|11,222
|Provision for loan losses
|100
|250
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|11,516
|10,972
|Noninterest income:
|Wealth management income
|3,553
|3,122
|Deposit account fees
|620
|575
|ATM/Debit card income
|275
|251
|Bank owned life insurance income
|169
|128
|Gain on disposition of investment securities
|129
|87
|Gain on loans held for sale
|316
|—
|Other income
|154
|155
|Total noninterest income
|5,216
|4,318
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|7,687
|6,916
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,967
|1,876
|Data processing
|888
|888
|Professional services
|322
|276
|Marketing
|487
|373
|FDIC Insurance
|179
|155
|Other expenses
|687
|673
|Total noninterest expense
|12,217
|11,157
|Income before income taxes
|4,515
|4,133
|Income tax expense
|1,512
|1,223
|Net income
|$
|3,003
|$
|2,910
|Per share data:
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.77
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|0.77
|$
|0.76
|Average shares outstanding - basic
|3,851,439
|3,799,977
|Average shares outstanding - diluted
|3,900,315
|3,836,814
|CAMBRIDGE BANCORP
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|2012
|2011
|(In thousands)
|Net income
|$
|3,003
|$
|2,910
|Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax:
|Defined benefit retirement plans:
|Change in unfunded retirement liability
|391
|(2,846
|)
|Unrealized gains/(losses) on Available for
|Sale securities:
|Unrealized holding gains/(losses) arising
|during the period
|(1,109
|)
|(279
|)
|Less: reclassification adjustment for gains
|recognized in net income
|(89
|)
|(58
|)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|(807
|)
|(3,183
|)
|Comprehensive income/(loss)
|$
|2,196
|$
|(273
|)
|CAMBRIDGE BANCORP
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|Year Ended December 31,
|2012
|2011
|(In thousands, except per share data)
|Interest income:
|Interest on loans
|$
|33,984
|$
|32,401
|Interest on taxable investment securities
|13,003
|13,219
|Interest on tax exempt investment securities
|2,029
|1,987
|Dividends on FHLB of Boston stock
|25
|14
|Interest on overnight investments
|25
|42
|Total interest income
|49,066
|47,663
|Interest expense:
|Interest on deposits
|2,219
|2,745
|Interest on borrowed funds
|972
|1,186
|Total interest expense
|3,191
|3,931
|Net interest income
|45,875
|43,732
|Provision for loan losses
|800
|1,000
|Net interest income after provision for loan losses
|45,075
|42,732
|Noninterest income:
|Wealth management income
|14,110
|13,152
|Deposit account fees
|2,398
|2,179
|ATM/Debit card income
|1,043
|981
|Bank owned life insurance income
|713
|519
|Gain on disposition of investment securities
|882
|552
|Gain on loans held for sale
|592
|—
|Other income
|751
|764
|Total noninterest income
|20,489
|18,147
|Noninterest expense:
|Salaries and employee benefits
|27,835
|25,116
|Occupancy and equipment
|7,660
|7,323
|Data processing
|3,560
|3,594
|Professional services
|1,585
|1,588
|Marketing
|1,842
|1,703
|FDIC Insurance
|704
|752
|Other expenses
|2,661
|2,609
|Total noninterest expense
|45,847
|42,685
|Income before income taxes
|19,717
|18,194
|Income tax expense
|6,314
|5,717
|Net income
|$
|13,403
|$
|12,477
|Per share data:
|Basic earnings per common share
|$
|3.49
|$
|3.29
|Diluted earnings per common share
|$
|3.45
|$
|3.25
|Average shares outstanding - basic
|3,839,681
|3,791,167
|Average shares outstanding - diluted
|3,879,607
|3,834,569
|CAMBRIDGE BANCORP
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Year Ended December 31,
|2012
|2011
|(In thousands)
|Net income
|$
|13,403
|$
|12,477
|Other comprehensive income/(loss), net of tax:
|Defined benefit retirement plans:
|Change in unfunded retirement liability
|104
|(2,941
|)
|Unrealized gains/(losses) on Available for
|Sale securities:
|Unrealized holding gains/(losses) arising
|during the period
|(302
|)
|2,259
|Less: reclassification adjustment for gains
|recognized in net income
|(568
|)
|(351
|)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss)
|(766
|)
|(1,033
|)
|Comprehensive income/(loss)
|$
|12,637
|$
|11,444
|CAMBRIDGE BANCORP
|UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|Year Ended December 31,
|2012
|2011
|(In thousands)
|Cash flows provided by operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|13,403
|$
|12,477
|Adjustments to arrive at net cash provided by operating activities:
|Provision for loan losses
|800
|1,000
|Amortization of deferred charges/(income), net
|1,360
|561
|Depreciation and amortization
|1,430
|1,441
|Bank owned life insurance income
|(713
|)
|(519
|)
|Gain on disposition of investment securities
|(882
|)
|(552
|)
|Compensation expense from stock option
|and restricted stock grants
|551
|401
|Change in loans held for sale
|(1,684
|)
|—
|Change in accrued interest receivable, deferred taxes,
|other assets and other liabilities
|(8,655
|)
|359
|Other, net
|291
|481
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|5,901
|15,649
|Cash flows used by investing activities:
|Origination of loans
|(205,096
|)
|(211,667
|)
|Purchase of:
|Investment securities - AFS
|(201,506
|)
|(235,502
|)
|Investment securities - HTM
|(824
|)
|(2,531
|)
|Maturities, calls and principal payments of:
|Loans
|135,435
|106,443
|Investment securities - AFS
|130,165
|164,920
|Investment securities - HTM
|3,933
|9,526
|Proceeds from sale of investment securities - AFS
|37,786
|38,540
|Purchase of bank owned life insurance
|(5,000
|)
|(5,001
|)
|Net increase in FHLB of Boston stock
|(204
|)
|—
|Purchase of banking premises and equipment
|(1,428
|)
|(1,614
|)
|Net cash used by investing activities
|(106,739
|)
|(136,886
|)
|Cash flows provided by financing activities:
|Net increase in deposits
|155,679
|131,846
|Net (decrease)/increase in short-term borrowings
|(2,500
|)
|598
|Repayment of long-term borrowings
|(10,000
|)
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|937
|1,224
|Repurchase of common stock
|(103
|)
|(287
|)
|Cash dividends paid on common stock
|(5,764
|)
|(5,388
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|138,249
|127,993
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|37,411
|6,756
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|22,512
|15,756
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|59,923
|$
|22,512
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|3,205
|$
|3,946
|Cash paid for income taxes
|6,350
|6,475
|Non-cash transactions:
|Change in accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes
|(766
|)
|(1,033
|)
