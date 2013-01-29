T2 Biosystems Announces Issuance of Patents Covering Components of the T2Dx Direct Detection Device

LEXINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

T2 Biosystems, a company developing direct detection products enabling superior diagnostics, today announced the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued two design patents covering components of the T2Dx direct detection device. These patents, USD673,293 and USD674,112, describe cartridge designs for the Company's T2Candida assay, which is run on the T2Dx platform. T2Candida is a whole blood diagnostic test for the rapid detection of five species of Candida, a fungal pathogen associated with sepsis and the fourth leading hospital acquired infection in the United States.

“The T2Candida assay has the potential to significantly reduce both the high mortality rate associated with Candida infections, as well as the current costs of treating the infection through rapid, species-specific identification,” said John McDonough, President and CEO, T2 Biosystems. “These issued patents build on our intellectual property portfolio for this breakthrough diagnostic assay that uses our T2MR technology, and they support T2 Bio and its partners in the pursuit of a broad range of molecular, immunoassay and hemostasis products.”

T2 Biosystems continues to expand its broad intellectual property position in direct detection diagnostics with the addition of these two new patents. In recent months, T2 Bio has received several new patents that continue to expand and protect the Company's proprietary assays, consumable components and devices.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems is disrupting the landscape of clinical diagnostics with T2MR, the Company's proprietary magnetic biosensor detector. The T2MR technology enables healthcare professionals to save lives and reduce costs by providing sensitive, accurate and rapid assay results. The Company's products detect molecular, hemostasis or immunoassay targets directly from unpurified clinical samples in hospitals, labs and physicians' offices. For more information, please visit www.t2biosystems.com.