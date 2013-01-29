B2B Information and Data Provider Cortera Named 2013 Stevie® Awards Finalist for Sales & Customer Service

BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Cortera, a provider of comprehensive business-to-business payment and B2B purchase behavior data and insights for U.S. companies, was named a finalist today in the New Product & Service category in the seventh annual Stevie® Awards for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards organizes several of the world's leading business awards shows including the prestigious International Business Awards.

Organizations of all sizes in virtually every industry submitted entries to this year's competition. Preliminary judges from around the world selected the finalists from more than 1,100 entries.

Cortera's offering, a business monitoring solution Cortera Pulse, monitors purchasing behavior—what companies buy—and payment behavior—how companies pay—of an unlimited number of B2B companies. Pulse takes this data and alerts users of any changes that could impact the business relationships with their customers, prospects and suppliers. This includes, tax liens, credit score changes and bankruptcy filings. Pulse monitors more than 20 million public and private companies. The solution also recently was named a 2013 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) Content CODiE award finalist for the Best Business Information Solution category.

More than 100 members of several specialized judging committees will determine Stevie Award placements from among the finalists. The results will be announced during a gala banquet on Monday, Feb. 25 at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas. Finalists from the U.S. and several other countries are expected to attend.

“We are shaking up the business information industry with innovative solutions that transform cloudy, incomplete business data into clear and actionable information,” said Jim Swift, Cortera president and CEO. “Being a finalist for the Stevie Award for Sales & Customer Service demonstrates that companies need and want to improve their interactions with customers using innovative behavioral insights.”

Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and the list of finalists in all categories are available at www.StevieAwards.com/Sales.

About Cortera

Cortera is a provider of comprehensive business-to-business payment and purchase behavior insights on public and private companies. The company tracks $1.6 trillion in business-to-business purchases across 45 spend categories to deliver insights on 20 million U.S. business locations. Cortera's solutions enable companies of all sizes to better understand their customers, suppliers and business partners by gaining visibility into what they purchase, how they pay and how their purchase and payment behavior changes over time. Thousands of companies across diverse industries use Cortera solutions to increase revenue, improve sales and marketing effectiveness, and reduce risk. Cortera is privately held with offices in Boca Raton, Fla.; Boston and Quincy, Mass.; and Bangalore, India.

About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in four programs: The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about The Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

