ControlScan CEO Joan E. Herbig Tapped by W.net for Board of Directors Seat

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

ControlScan CEO Joan E. Herbig has been elected to the 2013 board of directors for the Women's Network in Electronic Transactions (W.net), the premiere electronic transaction association dedicated to women in the field. Herbig is one of three new directors who have joined the organization to help further its mission to provide a forum that inspires and empowers women in the electronic transactions industry through networking opportunities, mentoring programs and more.

A longtime contributor to the technology startup and payments communities, Herbig became CEO of Atlanta-based ControlScan in 2007, where she successfully transitioned the company into its present role as an expert provider of payment card industry (PCI) and data security solutions for small to mid-sized merchants and the acquirers serving them. Prior to joining ControlScan, Herbig spent three years as CEO of Cambia Security, Inc., an industry leader in configuration management tools for compliance with PCI, GLBA, HIPAA, SOX and other regulatory standards. Herbig also previously served as CEO of mobile device systems management firm XcelleNet, Inc.

“The W.net organization is comprised of women who are outstanding in the electronic transactions field,” said Herbig. “I am extremely pleased to be a part of the W.net effort to engage and inspire current and future generations of payments industry thought leaders.”

“Joan Herbig brings tremendous leadership skills, as well as valuable technology and payments industry perspectives, to her role with the W.net board,” said Shawn Taylor Zelman, executive director of W.net. “This is going to be an exceptional year for women in our industry, as the many talents of those who serve on the W.net board of directors combine to lead our members into new areas of professional growth.”

About PCI Compliance and Security Provider, ControlScan

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, ControlScan is the leading provider of Payment Card Industry (PCI) Compliance and Security services designed to meet the unique needs of small to mid-sized merchants and the acquirers that serve them. The company's flexible solutions, easy-to-use online tools and personalized support significantly simplify PCI and security for its clients. In addition, as an Approved Scanning Vendor and a Qualified Security Assessor, ControlScan is positioned to help merchants meet compliance requirements and maintain secure business environments for their customers. For more information about ControlScan and its cloud-based solutions visit www.controlscan.com or call 1-800-825-3301.

About W.net

The Women's Network in Electronic Transactions (W.net) is the premiere electronic transactions organization dedicated solely to women in the field. W.net's goal is to provide a forum to inspire and empower women in the electronic transactions industry through networking opportunities, mentoring programs, and the overall promotion of women in the industry by enabling them to maximize their potential and position them for greater success. More information at www.wnetonline.org.