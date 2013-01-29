HLM Identifies Strong Tantalum Grades Up to 192 ppm Ta205 Over 14 Meters on the Pakeagama Rare Metals Project in Northwestern Ontario

SUDBURY, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Houston Lake Mining Inc. (TSX.V: HLM), is a mining exploration company which is actively exploring for the rare metals lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium by currently focusing on its 100% owned and optioned Pakeagama Rare Metals Project in northwestern Ontario, Canada. HLM is pleased to announce some of the results from its 2012 Channel Sample Program on the Pakeagama Lake pegmatite, located at the 1,792 hectare (4,424 acre) Pakeagama Rare Metals Project property.

In September 2012, Peter J. Vanstone, P.Geo. the qualified person for the project, conducted a 91 sample channel sampling program on the Pakeagama Lake pegmatite in order to confirm historical results and to add additional channel samples while further sampling by distinct geologic zones. In addition to the high grade lithium oxide results up to 4.74 Li 2 0 over 15 meters reported by HLM January 10, 2013, the program has also identified tantalum (Ta), niobium (Nb), and tin (Sn) oxides in a distinct pegmatite zone as discussed below:

1) Central Intermediate Zone (CIZ)

CHANNEL SAMPLE ORIENTATION

(DEGREES) LENGTH

(M) Ta 2 0 5 (ppm) Nb 2 0 5 (ppm) Sn0 2

(ppm) PAK-12-CH001R including also 226 14.00 6.00 1.00 192 270 387 115 179 262 131 123 143 PAK-12-CH007R including 222 6.00 1.00 83 125 32 89 129 74 PAK-12-CH019 213 11.60 3.10 87 125 34 42 127 172

Table 1



This Central Intermediate Zone (CIZ) is located in the upper portions of the pegmatite. It is in contact with both the Upper Intermediate Zone and Upper Wall Zone, and persists to the southeast edge of the outcrop where it is believed the pegmatite continues under the till cover. Channel 19 is located in the central portion of the exposed CIZ where the zone consists of predominantly grey K-feldspar with minor lithian mica + quartz alteration. To the southeast the alteration process whereby the K-feldspar is altered to a mica+quartz mixture was sampled by Channel 7R. The samples from this channel consisted of similarly sized fragments of randomly oriented K-feldspar with varying degrees of mica+quartz alteration. In the adjoining area to the northeast of Channel 7R, the alteration process whereby the K-feldspars are more or less completely replaced with a lithian mica + quartz mixture is visible. In this area veinlets and patches of lepidolite occur. This altered zone, as sampled by Channel 1, contains the highest tantalum grades found to date in the exposed pegmatite.

When considering the CIZ as outlined in Table 1, the total distance between channels 19 and 1 is approximately 35m. Overall, this zone has an exposed surficial expression of approximately 100m in length and remains open to both the southeast and northwest.

The Pakeagama Lake pegmatite does not currently have a resource, however the mineralogy of the CIZ and the presence of lepidolite is similar to the CIZ found in the Tanco pegmatite and was the main tantalum zone at the Tanco mine. The Tanco pegmatite is located southwest of Pakeagama Lake in southeastern Manitoba and is currently a tantalum mineral concentrate producer.

“In addition to the high-grade lithium results up to 4.74 Li 2 0 over 15 meters encountered and reported recently, these strong tantalum grades from the program entrench the Pakeagama Lake pegmatite as a leading exploration target for rare metals. Furthermore, HLM anxiously anticipates the pending final results of analysis for the element of Rubidium that our pegmatite also contains. With the data we have collected thus far, a Phase I, 1,000m diamond drilling program has been independently recommended to the Company in order to test the resulting targets. “, said Trevor R. Walker, President of HLM.

Due Diligence

All scientific and technical information in this release has been reviewed and approved by Peter J. Vanstone, P.Geo. who is the qualified person under the definitions established by National Instrument 43-101. Under HLM's QA/QC procedures, channels are cut with a motorized circular diamond saw, and are 4 cm wide and 10 cm deep. The channels are oriented perpendicular to the strike of the pegmatite internal mineralogical zones and are cut continuously across the zones. The samples are removed using a hammer and chisel. The length of a channel is determined by the width of the pegmatite zone. Offset channels are cut where deemed appropriate. Sample lengths typically are 1 metre but can be less depending on zone mineralogy and boundaries. Samples are described, placed into a poly sample bag with a numbered sample tag and then shipped to the assay lab for quantitative analysis for select elements. All HLM samples are currently being assayed by Activation Laboratories Ltd. with all samples being delivered to their Thunder Bay facility. Sample blanks along with tantalum, lithium, rubidium and cesium standard samples are routinely inserted into the sample stream in accordance with industry best practices. At the completion of each program, approximately 10% of the channel sample pulps are submitted to a secondary ISO certified laboratory for assay verification.

About Houston Lake Mining Inc.

HLM is a mining exploration company that is actively exploring for the rare metals lithium, cesium, tantalum, and rubidium by currently focusing on its 100% owned and optioned Pakeagama Rare Metals Project in northwestern Ontario, Canada. HLM has a total of 63,019,056 common shares issued and outstanding. For additional information, please visit www.houstonlakemining.com.

