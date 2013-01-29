The Dannon Company Announces Second Yogurt and Probiotics Fellowship Program

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Dannon Company announced today the launch and expansion of the second Dannon Yogurt and Probiotics Fellowship Program to promote the education of a student who shows a strong interest in the research of nutritional and functional benefits of yogurt and probiotics. Building on the success of last year's inaugural program, the company will award a scholarship of $25,000 to an incoming or current graduate student.

“The Dannon Company is thrilled with the success of last year's Fellowship Program,” said Dr. Miguel Freitas, Director of Health Affairs at The Dannon Company. “This year, we've expanded the program to include a focus on the nutritional benefits of yogurt, which will encourage applications from a broader group and facilitate research and education on nutrition and yogurt in addition to probiotics. The expansion of the Fellowship Program is aligned with Dannon's focus as a leader in the Yogurt and Probiotics category, and we are proud to support the future generations of researchers and scientists in this evolving and exciting field.”

“Research continues to show the benefits of yogurt, which can contain probiotics and deliver important nutrients including protein, calcium and vitamin D,” said Keri Glassman, nationally recognized dietitian, founder and president of Nutritious Life, and one of the jury members that will award this year's fellowship. “The Dannon Probiotics and Yogurt Fellow Program provides an invaluable opportunity for students to further that research and demonstrates Dannon's commitment to advancing the science of yogurt and probiotics.”

Last year's fellowship was awarded to Nicholas Bokulich from the University of California, Davis, who used the scholarship to further his interest and studies on the use of foods as a delivery vector for beneficial bacteria in the human diet.

Scholarship applications are currently being accepted, and must be submitted by April 15, 2013 to be considered. The winning applicant will be determined by a cross-functional panel of experts specializing in the field of yogurt, probiotics, and nutrition. The application and full scholarship details are available at www.dannon.com/fellowship.

About the Dannon Probiotics and Yogurt Fellow Program

To qualify for the Dannon Probiotics and Yogurt Fellow Program, individuals must be currently enrolled in or applying to a full-time graduate program. Only incoming or current graduate students will be considered. Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, show proof of US residence and be able to utilize the scholarship funds for the 2013-2014 academic year at an accredited U.S. institution. Applicants will be required to submit an application package, including but not limited to a personal essay, recommendations from two professors, and proof of good academic standing. The application and full scholarship details are available at www.dannon.com/fellowship.

One winner will be selected by an expert judging panel. The Dannon Company will not provide the scholarship recipient a check, but will instead work directly with the individual's graduate school finance department to credit $25,000 either for tuition, or research related projects or as otherwise allocated at The Dannon Company's discretion.

About The Dannon Company, Inc.

Headquartered in White Plains, New York, The Dannon Company, Inc. has plants in Minster, OH, Fort Worth, TX, West Jordan, UT, and Portland, OR, which make more than 200 different flavors, styles and sizes of cultured refrigerated and frozen dairy products to serve its retail and foodservice customers. Dannon brings health through food to as many people as possible via its diverse offering of delicious and wholesome fresh and frozen yogurts.

Dannon is a subsidiary of Danone, and Dannon is the top-selling brand of yogurt worldwide, sold under the names Dannon and Danone. Dannon's commitment to health is also illustrated through the support of the Dannon Institute, a non-profit foundation dedicated to promoting research, education, and communication about the links between nutrition, diet and health.

Danone is one of the fastest-growing food companies in the world. Its mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. The company, whose products are sold on five continents, has more than 180 production plants and around 100,000 employees. In 2011, Danone generated sales of €19 billion, of which more than half were in emerging markets. The company holds top positions in healthy food through four businesses: Fresh Dairy Products, Baby Nutrition, Bottled Water, and Medical Nutrition. Listed on Euronext Paris, Danone is a component stock of leading social responsibility indexes including the Dow Jones Sustainability Indexes, ASPI Eurozone and the Ethibel Sustainability Index.

For more information, please visit www.dannon.com.