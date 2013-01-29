StubHub Launches International Philanthropic Program 'Rising Stars'

NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

StubHub, the world's largest ticket marketplace, today announced the launch of StubHub Rising Stars, an international philanthropic program to spotlight outstanding grassroots nonprofit organizations improving access and opportunity for at-risk youth through sports and the arts.

The inaugural Rising Star award and initial $50,000 grant has been presented to The Roots of Music Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to support, teach, and protect at-risk youth through music education, academic support, and mentorship while preserving and promoting New Orleans' musical heritage. As StubHub's first Rising Star, The Roots of Music will receive up to $100,000 in funding support this year.

“Imagine if the next LeBron, Michael Oher or Beyoncé never had the opportunity to pick up a basketball, football or instrument as a child,” said Chris Tsakalakis, StubHub CEO. “Yet vital community music, theater and sports programs for youth are falling on the chopping block today. That is why Rising Stars will focus StubHub's philanthropy where we see the greatest need: underserved, at-risk youth and locally rooted, grassroots nonprofits.”

To showcase the work of Roots of Music, StubHub has created a documentary short “The Roots of Music” (http://bit.ly/StubHubRising-Stars), produced in collaboration with cast and crew members of the critically acclaimed HBO series “Treme.” In an effort to engage fans in new and unexpected ways, StubHub has committed to donate up to an additional $50,000 (adding up to a $100,000 total donation) to The Roots of Music if the film reaches 50,000 views by Super Bowl Sunday. The additional $50,000 in funds would come from the StubHub Foundation, a corporate advised fund of Silicon Valley Community Foundation.

“We are extremely honored and appreciative to be selected as a StubHub Rising Star,” said Allison Reinhardt, co-founder of The Roots of Music Foundation. “StubHub and its Foundation's support will literally help us keep our doors open, offering academic mentoring and musical education to 140 kids – keeping them safe and off the streets while fostering the future musical talent of New Orleans.”

Funding support through StubHub and the StubHub Foundation to The Roots of Music represents the largest single donation in the organization's history. In addition, the StubHub Foundation also recognizes New Orleans' Youth Empowerment Project through grant funding of $25,000 to support expansion of its sports and recreational programming for inner city youth.

The Rising Stars award is designed to have a transformative impact on both the awardees and the youth they serve. Benefits of selection into the Rising Stars program include grant support (starting at $25,000) from the StubHub Foundation, exposure to StubHub's international network of sports, music and theater fans, and access to StubHub employee talent through skills-based volunteerism and dedicated service projects.

Awardees will be identified throughout the year in key markets in which StubHub operates in North America and Europe.

For more on the Rising Stars program visit: www.stubhub.com/rising-stars.

