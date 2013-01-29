PerfectServe Expands Footprint with Leading U.S. Health Systems

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Health systems across the U.S. are continuing to fuel demand for the PerfectServe clinical communications platform, as the company ended 2012 with contracts at five new hospitals within major integrated delivery networks (IDNs). Recent studies show that most 500-bed hospitals lose $4 million annually due to communications waste and inefficiency. With a growing number of health systems recognizing PerfectServe's role in driving process improvement, increasing operational efficiency and improving patient outcomes, the company is poised for rapid growth in the year ahead.

“Today, with the industry focused on quality metrics, readmissions reduction, payment reform and ACOs, care coordination is more critical than ever before. Yet communication breakdowns among physicians and nurses are still the primary contributor to delays in treatment and other costly and life-threatening errors,” said Terry Edwards, PerfectServe president and CEO. “Our platform empowers health systems to overcome the industry's most common, problematic and often overlooked issue: clinicians failing to communicate with each other at the moment it matters.”

In December of 2012, four of the most innovative and progressive health systems in the U.S. expanded their commitment to the PerfectServe clinical communications platform – which accurately and securely routes and delivers all voice, web-based text and page messages to the right physician or nurse based on hospital service line, department, practice work group or individual clinician defined workflows. Each health system was impressed with PerfectServe's ability to improve physician satisfaction, streamline processes and achieve a range of quality metrics, including reduced length of stay (LOS) and improved emergency department throughput. These facilities include:

Advocate Health Care – With the addition of Advocate South Suburban Hospital and Condell Medical Center, Advocate Health Care now utilizes the PerfectServe platform in all but two of its 10 acute care hospitals. Advocate is widely recognized as one of the top health systems in the U.S. and is the largest integrated health care system in Illinois with more than 250 sites of care, including two children's hospitals.

– With the addition of Advocate South Suburban Hospital and Condell Medical Center, Advocate Health Care now utilizes the PerfectServe platform in all but two of its 10 acute care hospitals. Advocate is widely recognized as one of the top health systems in the U.S. and is the largest integrated health care system in Illinois with more than 250 sites of care, including two children's hospitals. Catholic Health Partners (CHP) – Springfield Regional Medical Center in Springfield, Ohio became the second facility in the CHP system to add PerfectServe's platform. A non-profit system serving Ohio, Kentucky and neighboring states, CHP has consistently been named one of top health systems for clinical quality and efficiency in Thomson Reuters' study of 255 health systems across the country.

– Springfield Regional Medical Center in Springfield, Ohio became the second facility in the CHP system to add PerfectServe's platform. A non-profit system serving Ohio, Kentucky and neighboring states, CHP has consistently been named one of top health systems for clinical quality and efficiency in Thomson Reuters' study of 255 health systems across the country. Premier Heath Partners (PHP) – Atrium Medical Center became the first PHP facility to select and implement PerfectServe. One of four hospitals and 100 locations in the PHP system throughout southwest Ohio, Atrium has been recognized by several organizations for its leadership in quality medical care and expertise of its physicians and staff.

– Atrium Medical Center became the first PHP facility to select and implement PerfectServe. One of four hospitals and 100 locations in the PHP system throughout southwest Ohio, Atrium has been recognized by several organizations for its leadership in quality medical care and expertise of its physicians and staff. Presence Health – The result of a merger between Provena Health and Resurrection Health Care, Presence is now the largest Catholic health system based in Illinois, with more than 200 sites of care. Presence has begun deploying PerfectServe across its employed group of more than 300 physicians.

“Health systems today face enormous pressures, from deriving value from EMRs to moving to accountable care models to meeting new reimbursement requirements. But what many need to realize is that antiquated communication processes and systems severely restrict or prevent progress in any key strategic area that impacts quality of care,” said Dominica Tallarico, Advocate Condell Medical Center president and CEO. “PerfectServe understands the increasing complexities of the flow of information within and across healthcare facilities, and that no two hospitals, departments or clinicians work the same way. By evolving our clinical communication processes with one integrated platform, PerfectServe is enabling us to not only improve quality metrics now, but also prepare for the many changes still ahead.”

Tweet this: Top US #health systems incl. @advocatehealth & @CHPUpdate expand use of @PerfectServe #clinical communications platform http://bit.ly/Wxa8fj

About PerfectServe

PerfectServe enables health systems improve collaboration, reduce risk and increase patient and clinician satisfaction as health systems move toward new models of care by overcoming common, recurring and costly barriers to clinician-to-clinician communication. With deep technical and clinical expertise, PerfectServe evolves health care communications, providing the process improvements to ensure the right information safely and securely reaches the right clinician at the right time in the way they should be reached – both within and outside the walls of the hospital. For more than 12 years, PerfectServe has been connecting clinicians to empower them to improve key quality and efficiency metrics and better coordinate care across the expanding health care continuum.