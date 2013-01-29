AppSense Unveils MobileNow, Unlocks BYOD Potential for Organizations and Employees

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

AppSense, the leader in people-centric computing, today released MobileNow, the only 100% SaaS based mobile device, application and data management solution designed for Enterprise and Mid-Market organizations that bridges application/data access, corporate compliance and strong security to personal devices in work environments. MobileNow provides a full set of product features that move beyond simple mobile device management capabilities to provide IT with the strongest, deepest policy controls possible across mobile devices, applications and data.

"MobileNow has driven our top line by unleashing our organization from the challenges of BYOD. As a federally chartered credit union we are highly regulated and need to keep our data highly secure. Our employees now have seamless, secure access to corporate data and apps from their mobile devices, while IT can easily manage data security and compliance," said Sachin Kundra Vice President of IT for Chevron Federal Credit Union. "MobileNow is the only solution that offered features beyond MDM, and was exceptionally easy to implement. We were up and running in a single afternoon."

Governance, Risk and Compliance Challenges off the Table for IT Departments

With MobileNow, IT departments can easily manage a diverse set of employees using multiple devices, as well their applications, securely and seamlessly, independent of the type of device used.

Combined Mobile Management Product: MobileNow combines the benefits of Mobile Device Management (MDM), Mobile Application Management (MAM) and secure native email so IT can manage a single, all-in-one solution with no required infrastructure. MobileNow provides IT with the option to use business applications on corporate or personal devices, but still manage and enforce corporate policies and controls.

MobileNow securely isolates business applications – both in-house and 3 party apps – from personal applications and ensures business data is always encrypted, compliant and protected by the policies that IT sets – all while delivering a frictionless and fully native experience to end-users. Flexible, Easy to Use Solution: Through a SaaS deployment model, organizations are up and running in minutes with zero capital expenditure as no hardware is required. MobileNow's MDM and MAM capabilities can be deployed independently to leverage existing legacy solutions or as an integrated suite.

Users Achieve Application and Data Access Nirvana Without Handcuffs of IT

MobileNow users are given the freedom of choice to create their own mobile experience through:

Instant Application and Data Access: Users have the ability to access applications and data anywhere, at anytime and on any device without fear of being locked out or waiting for permission.

Users have the ability to access applications and data anywhere, at anytime and on any device without fear of being locked out or waiting for permission. BYOD Support: Allows users to freely use devices and applications of personal choice while seamlessly compliant with corporate security and access policies.

“We are at a tipping point where any-time, any-where access to corporate apps and data is no longer a nice-to-have, it's a requirement,” said Ajay Arora, CTO of Mobile at AppSense. “Companies that embrace enterprise consumerization will fly past IT departments that don't allow users flexibility. MobileNow frees users of corporate boundaries and enables IT to enforce the security and compliance controls they require over sensitive corporate apps and data. AppSense MobileNow delivers the best of both worlds: freedom for users and seamless control for IT.”

MobileNow is available today for smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices. To learn more about MobileNow and for a free 30-day trial, please visit http://www.appsense.com/mobilenow.

MobileNow is part of the AppSense user virtualization technology solutions that also includes DesktopNow and DataNow.

