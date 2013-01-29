Jupiter and AVI-SPL Partner to Power up Transmission Industry With Visualization and Collaborative Solutions for Display Walls and Networked PC's

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Jupiter Systems, the industry leader in visualization and collaboration solutions for display walls and networked PCs, and AVI-SPL, the world's leading video communications partner, announce that they are reinforcing their channel partnership to meet the growing demand for their products and services to the power transmission market.

“AVL-SPL is a valued channel partner,” said Brady O. Bruce, Vice President of Marketing and Strategic Alliances at Jupiter Systems. “AVL-SPL is also one of the largest video communications providers offering traditional systems integration services as well as managed conferencing services, digital content delivery, and complete unified communications solutions. The company has a highly experienced team of professionals who are dedicated to supporting the power transmission industry while providing outstanding customer service. We are excited to show Jupiter solutions in its booth at DistribuTECH. We also want to express our appreciation for the innovative and expertly designed AVI-SPL systems that help our customers improve productivity, reduce costs, and enhance their operations, and we look forward to deepening this strong, successful channel partnership.”

“AVL-SPL is one of the leading resellers and integrators in the global power transmission and AV industry, and we are proud to celebrate our partnership with Jupiter Systems,” Sean LaNeve, Vice President, AVI-SPL Control Room Group. “Our many years of experience designing and integrating advanced visualization solutions, combined with Jupiter's industry leading display wall processors, provide powerful advantages to our customers. We also believe that the power transmission industry will continue to drive demand for high-performance audiovisual and collaboration systems. As a result, we are excited about continuing this strong and beneficial partnership for years to come.”

Jupiter Systems will demonstrate both its Canvas and Fusion Catalyst™ solutions in the AVI-SPL booth at DistribuTECH.

Canvas—Multipoint Visualization and Collaboration for the Enterprise

Jupiter Systems offer three families of award-winning visualization systems. Jupiter's Canvas is the revolutionary new multipoint collaborative visualization solution that allows users to share video streams and collaborate across the enterprise no matter where they are located. Users can access content wherever and whenever it is needed, using display walls, PCs, and mobile devices. With Canvas, participants across the world can annotate directly on live video and work on shared whiteboards.

Fusion Catalyst™—High-Performance Visualization and Display for Display Walls

The Fusion Catalyst™ family of high-performance visualization and display wall processors is installed in control rooms, classrooms, and boardrooms around the world, delivering unmatched performance and flexibility in applications involving security, traffic management, military operations, emergency operations centers, financial institutions, and many more. Employing cutting edge, second generation PCI Express technology, Fusion Catalyst processors offer up to an astonishing 320 Gbps of bandwidth. That's enough bandwidth to carry multiple ultra-high resolution video signals at a full 60 frames per second, drive ultra-high resolution monitors at a full 32 bits per pixel, and support virtually any configuration requirement. Fusion Catalyst is also a PC, with Intel CPUs and Windows 7 on board. Customers can run mission-critical apps, access data through the network, engage the information, and collaborate on a wall-sized desktop.

Jupiter's Award-Winning Processors Installed throughout the Global Power Distribution Industry

Jupiter's award-winning display wall processors are sold throughout the global power distribution industry and can be found in numerous installations, including Con Edison, PG&E, PJM, Hydro Ottawa, the Jordan Electric Power Company, Hanoi Power Utility, Tokyo Electric Power Company, and the Fiji Electricity Authority, to list a few.

About Jupiter Systems

Jupiter Systems is the leading worldwide supplier of visualization and collaboration solutions for display walls and networked PCs. Jupiter's best-of-breed products are designed for continuous, 24/7 operation and are used in network operation centers, traffic management centers, electric power generation and distribution control rooms, emergency operations centers, surveillance and security centers, financial management operations, boardrooms, and fixed and mobile military operations control centers in thousands of installations around the world. For more information, please visit www.jupiter.com.

About AVI-SPL

As the world's leading video communications partner, AVI-SPL designs, builds and supports the systems and environments that enable communication and collaboration. AVI-SPL has highly-trained and certified system engineers throughout its nearly 40 offices across the United States, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom and Dubai. Visit www.avispl.com for more information or connect with AVI-SPL on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Pinterest.