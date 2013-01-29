Charles River IMS Rated "Best-in Class" OMS in Four-of-Four Categories by Independent Analyst

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Charles River, a front- and middle-office investment management solutions provider, today announced that independent analyst CEB TowerGroup rated the Charles River Investment Management Solution (IMS) “Best-in-Class” in four-of-four categories in the recent Order Management Technology Analysis. These include: Order Management Capabilities; User Experience; Trading Support; and Enterprise Support.

The CEB TowerGroup's OMS analysis combined qualitative and quantitative data from interviews with industry experts, financial institutions and providers, identifying key components of technology investment decisions to compare vendor products. In addition to the OMS ratings, the CEB TowerGroup Execution Management Technology Analysis also named Charles River's tightly-integrated EMS capabilities “Best-in-Class” in three-of-four categories.

“Over the past eight years, we've invested more than $150 million in R&D to completely re-architect our system with the latest scalable and real-time technology for integrated Order and Execution Management,” said Tom Driscoll, Global Managing Director, Charles River. “We are the only vendor to combine OEMS in a single solution, and these independent analyst ratings recognize this successful strategy. Our current release, Version 9, is now used by over 140 clients and we continue to roll it out worldwide.”

About Charles River

Charles River provides an enterprise solution to automate the investment management process across asset classes and streamline front- and middle-office operations for buy-side firms. A single solution integrates software, hosting, application management, data and FIX connectivity to support portfolio management, performance and risk, compliance monitoring, order and execution management, and post-trade processing. The company has more than 350 clients in 43 countries in the institutional asset and fund management, alternative investments, wealth management, insurance, banking, pension and custody markets.

Technology Assessment Disclaimer

CEB does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our CEB TowerGroup publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors rated “best in class.” CEB TowerGroup research publications consist of the opinions of CEB TowerGroup's analysts and should not be construed as statements of fact. CEB disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.