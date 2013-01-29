Jupiter Systems Announces Expanded Federal Sales Team for U.S. Federal Government Market

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Jupiter Systems, the leading worldwide supplier of display wall processors, is expanding its sales force to better serve the U.S. federal government market for visualization and collaboration solutions.

Tom Kopko to join Jupiter Systems as the Vice President of Federal Business Development in expanded sales team (Photo: Business Wire)

“We see a significant opportunity for Jupiter Systems to have a dedicated sales team with direct focus on the U.S. federal market,” said Scott Wayne Sullivan, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales. “The U.S. government needs new ways to collaborate and share information so critical to decision making and the national interest. Jupiter Systems' advanced high performance visualization systems are ideally suited to help meet the demanding requirements of federal agencies and departments throughout the government.”

The new Jupiter Systems federal sales team consists of a Vice President of Business Development and three individuals to reinforce the company's sales outreach in the federal government market. The new team offers over 100 years of combined experience in sales, engineering and operations in the fields of information technology, software, systems integration and videoconferencing.

“Each member of our new federal sales team offers unique experience and expertise in a variety of vertical markets in both the private sector and public sector,” said Sullivan. “We are confident that our new sales team will excel at building relationships and identifying solutions to align with the unique needs of our federal government customers.”

Jupiter Systems is seeking to expand its sales reach into a broad range of federal agencies and departments. Its VizionPlus II™ is the top-selling display wall processor for the U.S. Army with thousands of units installed and in use in U.S. military operations command centers and tactical operations centers around the world, including many in support of military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Jupiter display wall solutions, Canvas, Fusion Catalyst™, PixelNet® and VizionPlus II™, are currently installed throughout the federal government in applications including law enforcement, physical security, and operations. Agencies and departments employing Jupiter products include the Department of Homeland Security, the Department of State, FEMA, the U.S. Mint, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, the IRS, NASA, and every branch of the US Armed Forces.

The new Jupiter Systems Federal Sales Team

Tom Kopko

Tom Kopko recently joined Jupiter Systems as the Vice President of Federal Business Development, based in Northern Virginia. He has over 20 years of experience in International Enterprise, Carrier, Government and Classified Telecom and IT markets. He has government service experience with the CIA and as a U.S. Army Signal Corps officer in Germany, supporting military operations in Bosnia and Italy. His private sector career has included international engineering and project management for MCI Worldcom and product management and marketing for Teligent and XO Communications. He earned a place in the President's Club for sales at Global Crossing and has gained increasing responsibilities for federal sales at Alcatel-Lucent and MicroTech.

Kopko is a former Senior Vice President of Unified Communications & Collaboration Sales for MicroTech, where he led a national sales team selling design, build and maintenance services for voice, VoIP, video, data, presence, mobility, VTC, telemedicine, media and digital signage solutions. He is a former Senior Director of Business Development for LGS Innovations, the U.S. government solutions subsidiary of Alcatel-Lucent, where he captured a broad range of U.S. government telecommunications business.

Wayne Hulit

Wayne Hulit joins Jupiter Systems as Eastern Regional Sales Manager, Federal Sector. Hulit served in the U.S. Army Signal Corps in Vietnam and has enjoyed a civilian career of over 35 years of distinguished experience with high technology hardware and software companies. He has sold many innovative products, including communications mainframe emulators for Computer Aided Design networks; LANs for manufacturing robotics; High Speed Terrestrial (T1) and Wireless (802.11) wide area communications; ISDN network access and switching technology; to IP-based collaborative Unified Communications.

Hulit's government sales career achievements include sales to the University of Virginia's Pediatric Cardiology Department for a videoconference network to rapidly detect and treat heart problems in children; and sales to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for collaborative technology used for assistance in making state grants. He made the largest videoconferencing sale of its kind to the Army National Guard for their Distributed Learning Systems across 3,000 armories. He was also was instrumental in sales to the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and for the Army's Warfighter Information Network (WIN-T) during the run up to Operation Iraqi Freedom (OIF); satellite-based battlefield videoconferencing (BVTC) for U.S. ground forces deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan; and most recently a secure enterprise network for the U.S. Navy's Strategic Systems Programs.

Gary C. Quasebarth

Prior to joining Jupiter Systems, Gary Quasebarth was the Director of Solutions Engineering at MicroTech. He holds a Secret Clearance and was charged with sales and engineering of AV and IT Solutions for Department of Defense applications including Command and Control Centers, VTC Infrastructure, and VOD. Gary's undergraduate education was in Broadcast Engineering and Computer Science, and he has gone through extensive continuing technical training in IP based technologies with Cisco (CCNA) and Microsoft (MCSE) with an ongoing career focus on converged AV/IT digital media technologies. A serial entrepreneur, Gary was recruited by several start-ups to drive product and business development delivering innovative products and services to market. Gary is also a former Director of Technical Service for Anheuser Busch Entertainment, where he developed new attraction technologies related to Virtual Reality, Motion Based Simulators, and Augmented Reality solutions.

Kit Shugrue

Kit Shugrue has worked for Jupiter Systems since 2001 as the Western Regional Sales Manager, where he helped bring Jupiter Systems to the forefront of the Command and Control vertical. In addition to his work with Jupiter Systems, Shugrue offers extensive sales knowledge with experience in system integration, design and implementation for the retail, industrial, broadcast audiovisual markets.

Prior to joining Jupiter Systems, he held positions including ten years as Western Regional Sales Manager for NEC Technologies Visual Systems Division, a sales management position at Microfield Graphics, and was a system integration designer at Crimson Tech, Intellisys, Hoffman Media Systems, and Forgent Networks. Mr. Shugrue was also a founding and integral member of the ICIA Design School Curriculum Committee.

About Jupiter Systems

Jupiter Systems is the leading worldwide supplier of visualization and collaboration solutions for display walls and networked PCs. Jupiter's best-of-breed products are designed for continuous, 24/7 operation and are used in network operation centers, traffic management centers, electric power generation and distribution control rooms, emergency operations centers, surveillance and security centers, financial management operations, boardrooms, and fixed and mobile military operations control centers in thousands of installations around the world. For more information, please visit www.jupiter.com.

Photos/Multimedia Gallery Available: http://www.businesswire.com/multimedia/home/20130129005033/en/