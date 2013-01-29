Kroll Ontrack and Hudson Legal Form Partnership to Deliver High Quality, Low-Cost Ediscovery Results

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Kroll Ontrack and Hudson Legal HSON today announced a partnership that combines robust technology assisted review (TAR) functionality with highly skilled and experienced review teams. Together, Kroll Ontrack, a world leader in ediscovery and data recovery software, and Hudson Legal, a global provider of ediscovery solutions, managed review and legal staffing, will offer law firms and corporations world-class next-generation discovery solutions.

“More than ever before, ediscovery requires both highly qualified people and cutting-edge technology to maximize results and achieve cost savings,” said Mark Yacano, executive vice president, Hudson Legal. “Both Hudson and Kroll Ontrack deliver high quality, pragmatic, client-focused solutions in every document review. Our comparable approach and philosophies will ensure a successful union.”

Over the past 10 years, Hudson has evolved from a pure staffing company into a sophisticated provider of managed review services, along with its core staffing offering. From that experience, Hudson has developed capabilities and services that have been recognized for their accuracy in cost estimation, rapid turnaround and minimization of errors.

To maximize the speed and accuracy of ediscovery review, Hudson will leverage Kroll Ontrack's leading online review platform, Ontrack® Inview™, which automatically distributes documents to review teams and actively learns from its attorney “trainers,” to continuously enhance the accuracy of the prioritization and categorization of documents.

“This technology is more than simply predictive coding, as it offers richer options beyond responsive and non-responsive for the categorization of documents,” said John Grancarich, vice president of ediscovery strategy, Kroll Ontrack. “By doing so, the speed, accuracy and cost-savings of the legal review process are truly maximized.”

“Clients have claimed productivity improvements of more than 170 percent when leveraging our Intelligent Review Technology,” said Dean Hager, president and CEO, Kroll Ontrack. “This technology coupled with Hudson's deep expertise in document review will produce unsurpassed results for our clients. Collectively, we act as one provider delivering seamless execution and open communication resulting in a better controlled, better quality ediscovery project.”

Key client benefits of the integrated partnership offering include:

– Years of experience and sophisticated project management ensure the highest quality ediscovery solution. Speed of delivery – Robust capabilities to meet any imposed deadlines.

– Robust capabilities to meet any imposed deadlines. Location – Global data centers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific to meet compliance regulations.

– Global data centers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific to meet compliance regulations. Capacity & screening – Highly scalable review teams with reviewers that are screened for training, qualifications and project language requirements to meet the needs of any project size and type.

“This partnership combines proven review and technology assisted review capabilities,” said Vivian Tero, analyst, IDC. “Combining people and technology of this caliber will help clients manage ediscovery costs while delivering high-quality results.”

For more information, visit www.krollontrack.com and www.us.hudson.com/legal/ediscovery-technology-partners.

About Hudson

Hudson is a global talent solutions company with expertise in leadership and specialized recruitment, contracting solutions, recruitment process outsourcing, talent management, outplacement and eDiscovery. We help our clients and candidates succeed by leveraging our expertise, deep industry and market knowledge, and proprietary assessment tools and techniques. With more than 2,000 people in 20 countries, and relationships with millions of specialized professionals, we bring an unparalleled ability to match talent with opportunities by assessing, recruiting, developing and engaging the best and brightest people for our clients. We combine broad geographic presence, world-class talent solutions and a tailored, consultative approach to help businesses and professionals achieve higher performance and outstanding results. More information is available at www.hudson.com.

About Kroll Ontrack Inc.

Kroll Ontrack provides technology-driven services and software to help legal, corporate and government entities as well as consumers manage, recover, backup, search, analyze, and produce data efficiently and cost-effectively. In addition to its award-winning suite of software, Kroll Ontrack provides data recovery, data backup, data destruction, electronic discovery and document review. Kroll Ontrack is a subsidiary of Altegrity, an industry-leading provider of information solutions. For more information about Kroll Ontrack and its offerings please visit: www.krollontrack.com.