Smith Micro Software Celebrates the Release of Manga Studio 5 with Limited Edition "Axe Cop" Print and Wacom Cintiq Tablet Giveaway

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) Productivity and Graphics group, today announced the general availability of Manga Studio® 5, the most efficient and advanced solution for drawing, laying out, illustrating and publishing manga comics. To commemorate the launch, Smith Micro will unveil today a limited edition “Axe Cop” image created by Manga Studio artist and Axe Cop creator, Ethan Nicolle. Manga Studio 5 fans can enter an online contest for their chance to win a signed copy of the print, as well as a Wacom Cintiq tablet.

Manga Studio 5 allows artists to create professional comic and manga-style art from start to finish. With an all-new intuitive user interface and a new graphic engine, users can draw and paint with a more natural feel. Manga Studio 5 adds power and flexibility to the design process with 64-bit architecture and multi-core CPU support to handle high definition and multi-layer artwork with ease. Scan in existing artwork or draw from scratch within the application using a mouse or the natural feel of drawing on a tablet. Add amazing styles and effects to any project with Manga Studio 5's screen tones or create a unique background with the pattern brush. Artists can customize projects and save hours of work using the large collection of special effects and features.

“Manga Studio has become the industry standard for creating professional quality graphic novels, comic books, web comics and more,” said Fahim Niaz, senior product manager for Smith Micro Software. “We wanted to celebrate this much anticipated release with our users by unveiling Ethan's Axe Cop image specifically created for this launch. We're also excited to host a Wacom Cintiq tablet giveaway to thank our existing and new Manga Studio customers.”

Smith Micro and Wacom Technology Corp. continue to work together to provide Manga Studio users with state-of-the-art comic creation technology. Wacom's line of multi-touch tablets, including the Bamboo and Intuos, provide an added bonus to Manga Studio 5 users, allowing them to easily ink and modify their drawings, as well as scale, rotate, pan and zoom in and out of the canvas with ease.

“Wacom's partnership with Smith Micro provides manga and comic artists around the world with first-class tablet tools for creating exceptional work,” said Don Varga, professional products brand director for Wacom Technology. “With Wacom's professional pen and multi-touch input tools, manga artists are able to digitally draw and edit their works with natural control and precision, just like they are using conventional pen and paper. We are thrilled to provide one lucky winner of the Manga Studio 5 Launch Sweepstakes with a Cintiq interactive pen display tablet so they can enjoy the amazing creative experience that comes from drawing directly on screen.”

For a chance to win a Wacom Cintiq tablet and one of 25 signed prints by Ethan Nicolle, visit the Manga Studio 5 Launch Sweepstakes official contest page here. The contest will run February 1 – February 28 2013, and is open to anyone in the United States, no purchase required. Ethan created the original Axe Cop image for the Manga Studio 5 launch using the latest version of the software.

“Comic artists and hobbyists have come to know Manga Studio as the go-to software tool for creating quality comic and manga work,” said Ethan Nicolle, renowned comic book creator, artist and writer, whose credits include Axe Cop, Chumble Spuzz and his online web comic series Bearmageddon. “With features such as the screen tones for added dimension and depth, and the color tools that allow artwork to be colored all in one layer, Manga Studio 5 makes it even easier for artists to add specific details to increase the quality of their artwork while keeping a steady workflow.”

Manga Studio 5 Key Features:

New graphics software interface for creating illustrations and comics

Natural drawing and new graphic engine

64-bit architecture and multi-core CPU support

For a full feature listing visit the What's New page.

Pricing and Availability:

Manga Studio 5 is available for $79.99. For more detailed product, pricing and upgrade information, please visit the Manga Studio website.

