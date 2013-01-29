Banque Internationale à Luxembourg Accelerates Innovation and Launch of New Banking Services with CA Technologies

MORGES, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

CA Technologies CA today announced that Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL) is accelerating innovation and the launch of new banking services in its four business areas with CA Technologies. By standardizing on a comprehensive Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) solution from CA Technologies, the European bank is introducing a unified approach to managing portfolios, resources, costs, and schedules across all projects, applications, programmes, and products. This will support more agile decision making and financial visibility across the bank, the rapid launch of more innovative financial products and services, and business transformation.

“This CA Technologies PPM solution will enable BIL to realise cost savings in its current investment, and use those savings to steer the launch of new innovations in banking,” says Franky Warnez, head of the PMO and IT Governance at Banque Internationale à Luxembourg. “By rationalising a centralised investment portfolio, this best-in-class technology will also enable BIL to adapt more quickly to change, grow revenues faster, with less risk, and with greater cost transparency.”

BIL is introducing CA Clarity™ PPM following its recently established independence, and chose CA Technologies in preference to solutions from Microsoft and Oracle. CA Clarity PPM supports all three phases of BIL's strategic innovation and investment lifecycle. That lifecycle includes planning what projects to invest in, building and understanding the cost of service consumption, and running and optimising performance from a business perspective. The bank currently has more than 120 projects in the build phase—from new online retail banking innovations, and game-changing mortgage and wealth management services—with certain strategic projects requiring up to 5,000 man days of development.

Besides stimulating innovation and business transformation, CA Clarity PPM will also help BIL ensure a greater degree of project success. Real-time visibility into resource allocation (people, assets, services, and capital), together with automated workflow, will help demonstrate how financial and business decisions deliver value, and increase confidence that the bank's investment choices are delivered on time and to budget.

“In today's ultra-competitive financial services climate, banks need to stay ahead with customer-oriented, innovative products and services,” says Marc Soree, country manager Belgium and Luxembourg, CA Technologies. “This CA Technologies PPM solution enables BIL to manage every aspect of demand for new products and services throughout the innovation lifecycle—all the way from idea capture to execution. BIL is also uniquely positioned to improve investment decisions with greater visibility into, and control of, project portfolios, resource capacity, and financials.”

About Banque Internationale à Luxembourg

Founded in 1856, Banque Internationale à Luxembourg (BIL) is the oldest bank in the Grand Duchy. The bank operates retail banking, private banking, corporate banking and financial markets businesses. With more than 2,100 employees, BIL is present in the financial centres of Luxembourg, France, Denmark, Singapore, Switzerland, and the Middle East.

About CA Technologies

CA Technologies CA provides IT management solutions that help customers manage and secure complex IT environments to support agile business services. Organizations leverage CA Technologies software and SaaS solutions to accelerate innovation, transform infrastructure and secure data and identities, from the data center to the cloud. Learn more about CA Technologies at www.ca.com.

Follow CA Technologies

Legal Notices

Copyright © 2013 CA. All Rights Reserved. One CA Plaza, Islandia, N.Y. 11749. All other trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies. The information and results illustrated here are based upon the speaker's experiences with the referenced software product in a variety of environments, which may include production and nonproduction environments. Past performance of the software products in such environments is not necessarily indicative of the future performance of such software products in identical, similar or different environments.