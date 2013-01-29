DSFederal Partners with Liaison Healthcare on Health IT Cloud-based Solutions

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

DSFederal, Inc. today announced a strategic partnership with Liaison Healthcare, a global provider of cloud-based integration and data management services, to deliver its clients in the health information technology market solutions for aggregating and harmonizing disparate data. As a result of this relationship, Liaison Healthcare's data management solutions will complement DSFederal's consulting services for Federal agencies.

In the same way that commercial healthcare organizations rely on data integration for facilitating information exchange and achieving interoperability, so do Federal agencies. This partnership enables agencies in the healthcare sector to stay at the forefront of technology as they manage large volumes of disparate data, create longitudinal patient records and ultimately, improve patient care.

“DSFederal's capabilities in the Federal Health IT space coupled with Liaison Healthcare's success in delivering commercial integration and data management solutions that bring value to clinical data and improve patient care are a natural fit for each other,” said Sophia Parker, CEO of DSFederal. “Our goal is to bring the same type of proven best practices Liaison Healthcare has been providing to private healthcare and life sciences to the Federal clients.”

With expertise in solving complex data challenges, DSFederal offers Federal stakeholders access to the Nationwide Health Information Network (NwHIN) and Public Health Information Network (PHIN). Also known as the eHealth Exchange, NwHIN is an initiative for Web-based services exchange of healthcare information being developed under the auspices of the U.S. Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). The PHIN is a national initiative, developed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), for advancing fully capable and interoperable information systems in public health organizations. These capabilities complement DSFederal's already strong offerings in the Federal health space, and strengthen both parties capacity for future opportunities.

“Our innovative cloud-based approach to integration and data management provides customers with a clear path for resolving Federal interoperability challenges,” said Bruce Chen, executive vice president of Liaison Healthcare. “Through our partnership with DSFederal we are able to bring data management solutions typically implemented by commercial organizations to the Federal market.”

About Liaison Healthcare.

Liaison Healthcare is a global integration, data harmonization and data management company, serving more than 600 customers in the healthcare industry. With customized solutions offered via a cloud-based platform, Liaison helps health systems, HIEs, pharmaceutical and bio-tech companies quickly secure meaningful use from a wide variety of health information. Through connecting healthcare entities and harmonizing complex and disparate data, Liaison assists in the improvement of the care coordination process, leading to increased overall efficiency and faster time-to-market. Headquartered in Atlanta, Liaison has offices in the Netherlands, Finland, Sweden and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.liaisonhealthcare.com or call 770-442-4900.

About DSFederal, Inc.

DSFederal is a recognized leader in Federal Health contracting, providing professional services, IT solutions and support, and governance support to our Federal customers. Our customers include OPDIVs of the Dept. of Health and Human Services (HHS), including: The National Institutes of Health (NIH/CSR), The Centers for Disease Control (CDC/NIOSH), The Office of Research Integrity (ORI), The Centers for Medicare/Medicaid Services (CMS) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). In addition to our Federal Health practice, we also support a variety of other Federal customers in Software Development and Mobile Solutions, IT Governance Support, Training, Grants Management, and Data Analytics. To learn more about our company and its broad range of services visit www.DSFederal.com.

Liaison and the Liaison logo are trademarks of Liaison Technologies, Inc. All other names or product names mentioned in this release are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

