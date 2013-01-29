The Refinishing Touch Adds New Environmentally-Friendly Recycled Leather to Company Fabric Line, Touch Textiles

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Refinishing Touch, a leader in on-site environmentally safe and sustainable furniture refinishing and re-upholstering for private and public organizations, has expanded its Touch Textiles fabric division with a new eco-friendly recycled leather line, Embrace™.

Embrace recycled leather gives The Refinishing Touch's customers, which include hospitality, government and education institutions, the benefits and aesthetics of traditional leather at a fraction of the cost. It also maintains The Refinishing Touch's commitment to environmentally-responsible products and services. It is available immediately as part of The Refinishing Touch's Touch Textiles fabric offerings.

Touch Textiles is The Refinishing Touch's line of commercial fabrics, adding to its cost-effective, environmentally-friendly furniture asset management solutions, including refinishing, remanufacturing, re-upholstery, solid surface changes, such as granite, quartz, glass and laminate, and hardware upgrades, like drawer knobs, handles and pulls.

With high-quality colors, superior depth, dimensional grain, and hand-rubbed layered tones, Embrace recycled leather matches the quality and feel of traditional leather, while being highly durable and meeting ISO and ASTM standards. This durability is delivered through the line's inherent stain- and scratch-resistance qualities, ease to clean and lightfast coloring.

“We deliver outstanding services to our customers, so we take the decision to add new products, including fabrics, very seriously,” said Mario Insenga, founder and president of The Refinishing Touch. “Each year we see a higher demand for sustainable, well-designed and cost-effective products, and leather is a fabric we've received continued requests for, so it was important to provide our customers with an eco-friendly, yet comparable, alternative.”

Insenga continued: “Our products need to meet the design needs of world renowned hotels, the uniformity of government organizations, and the durability demands of the busiest colleges – and the environmental responsibilities of each of these groups. When we reviewed the Embrace leather line, we were impressed with the superior design and construction of the fabric and knew it would be a great addition to our Touch Textiles. Most importantly, recycled leather allows our customers to save on budgets and reduce additional fabric waste, which already makes up 5 percent of all waste in our nation's landfills.”

Embrace is produced via an environmentally-responsible process that takes scrap leather that could end up in landfills, and through multiple scouring, cleaning and washing steps, delivers a durable, clean, uniformed finished product.

The Refinishing Touch is currently working to complete its first upholstery project that utilizes Embrace recycled leather at Candlewood Suites in Killeen, Texas. The company has been commissioned to re-upholster lounge, desk, and dining chairs.

For more information about The Refinishing Touch or Touch Textiles, visit http://www.touchtextiles.com.

Embrace is a registered trademark of Culp, Inc.

About The Refinishing Touch

The Refinishing Touch is a world leader in on‐site environmentally safe and sustainable furniture asset management services, which include refinishing, re-upholstering, remanufacturing and armoire modification for more than 20,000 public and private organizations.

Clients across government, hospitality and university sectors include: The White House, US Department of Justice, US Congress, US Department of Defense, US Coast Guard, Hyatt, Marriott, Wyndham, Hilton, IHG and Starwood, along with top higher education institutions.

Founded in 1977, the company is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. It has administrative offices in Los Angeles, California and Toronto, Canada. The Refinishing Touch has been recognized by the US General Services Administration with its Evergreen Award for innovative environmentally-friendly practices.

