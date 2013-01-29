NightOwl Discovery to Offer the Kroll Ontrack World-Class Ediscovery Platform

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Kroll Ontrack, the world leader in ediscovery and data recovery software, today announced that NightOwl Discovery, a leading provider of ediscovery services, has added Kroll Ontrack's world-class ediscovery platform to its managed services product portfolio. Through this partnership, NightOwl Discovery, whose recent growth has been fueled by its concentration on combining top technology with an exceptional client service team, is gaining access to the most robust processing engine in the industry, a world-class secure data center and award-winning review technology.

“This is an important strategic initiative for NightOwl; Kroll Ontrack is a long-standing leader in ediscovery solutions,” said Andrea Wallack, CEO, NightOwl Discovery. “Offering the Kroll Ontrack platform expands our ability to serve clients with a wide range of ediscovery needs.”

“The flexibility and expertise that are the hallmark of NightOwl's client services group, combined with the Kroll Ontrack advanced software platform, will offer customers a highly responsive, trusted and cost-efficient option for managing ediscovery for any size matter,” said Tom Palladino, president, NightOwl Discovery.

Through the partnership, NightOwl clients will benefit from the following Kroll Ontrack advantages:

Robust processing and production : Unmatched ability to meet complex client requirements, including processing and producing over 7,000 file types and scaling to more than 6 million documents with 52 million pages of electronic data per day.

: Unmatched ability to meet complex client requirements, including processing and producing over 7,000 file types and scaling to more than 6 million documents with 52 million pages of electronic data per day. Industry-leading data center : Physical security 365x24x7 coupled with stringent security protocols, including bio-metric hand scanning to identify approved personnel, and fully redundant power ensure world-class data storage.

: Physical security 365x24x7 coupled with stringent security protocols, including bio-metric hand scanning to identify approved personnel, and fully redundant power ensure world-class data storage. Award-winning review technology: Complete with rich technology assisted review (TAR) functionality known as intelligent review technology (IRT), where documents are automatically distributed to review teams according to sophisticated specifications and then prioritized and categorized using a hybrid solution of human reviewers and smart technology, the Ontrack® Inview™ review tool maximizes review speed, consistency and accuracy.

"I rely on the NightOwl team for expert discovery services. They understand my needs for clear communication, quick response and flexibility,” said Leif T. Simonson, partner, Faegre Baker Daniels. “The combination of NightOwl's team and Kroll Ontrack's technology offers me outstanding service and performance - all in one cost-effective solution."

“Too often clients are forced to choose between managed service providers they have great relationships with and software providers that offer choice technology,” said Dean Hager, president and CEO, Kroll Ontrack. “Through partnerships, clients don't have to choose. They get the best of both worlds – leading software and support to exceed their expectations and needs.”

About NightOwl Discovery

NightOwl Discovery is a leading national provider of discovery management services. NightOwl brings the most advanced tools in the industry together with a highly responsive client service team to help customers identify, collect, manage, review and produce electronically stored information. In addition, NightOwl's professional services group offers strategic discovery consulting, technology selection, and corporate discovery technology support and optimization. For more information about NightOwl Discovery please visit: www.nightowldiscovery.com.

About Kroll Ontrack Inc.

Kroll Ontrack provides technology-driven services and software to help legal, corporate and government entities as well as consumers manage, recover, backup, search, analyze and produce data efficiently and cost-effectively. In addition to its award-winning suite of software, Kroll Ontrack provides data recovery, data backup, data destruction, electronic discovery and document review. Kroll Ontrack is a subsidiary of Altegrity, an industry-leading provider of information solutions. For more information about Kroll Ontrack and its offerings please visit: www.krollontrack.com and follow Kroll Ontrack on Twitter @KrollOntrack.