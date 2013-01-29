Wealth Management Platform Provider FolioDynamix Appoints New Chief Operating Officer to Support Growth and Scalability

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FolioDynamix, a leading provider of web-based technology, content and services for managing the full investment and wealth advisory lifecycle, today announced the appointment of John Carey as Chief Operating Officer. With significant tenure in the wealth management and brokerage space and 20+ years of strategy and operations experience across information services, technology outsourcing, managed services and SaaS, Mr. Carey will be a valuable asset to helping FolioDynamix manage its fast growth and support the large-scale operational needs of its enterprise wealth management clients, who rely on the FolioDynamix web-based wealth management technology platform to run their businesses.

John's past positions include serving as the CFO and Head of Corporate Development for American Stock Transfer, Chief Administrative Officer at Fidelity Investments' National Financial Services and CFO and Head of Segment Operations for Thomson Reuters Wealth Management. In several of these positions, he was instrumental in spinning off start-up business units and growing them into $150M - $400M businesses. As COO of FolioDynamix, John will oversee product development, client services and operations, client relationship management and the program management office.

“John possesses the wealth management and brokerage industry knowledge necessary to help FolioDynamix accelerate its goals related to company growth, increased market share and establishing a solid leadership position as the go-to platform for wealth management technology, programs and services,” said Joseph Mrak, president and CEO of FolioDynamix. “His operational expertise will ensure we can successfully support the large-scale needs of our enterprise wealth management clients whose deployments are critical to our growth and market leadership strategy, and we are extremely pleased to have him on board.”

About FolioDynamix

Bringing innovation, insight and agility to the wealth management and investment advisor communities, FolioDynamix offers the most comprehensive web-based technology platform for managing the full wealth advisory lifecycle – including proposal and onboarding, research, model management, portfolio accounting, trade order management, operations, reporting, and performance analytics – across all account types. Unlike other wealth management technology platforms, FDx SingleSight is completely developed, hosted and supported by FolioDynamix – eliminating silos and empowering advisors with a single platform to manage all customer accounts. The platform provides broker dealers, banks, custodians and service providers with leading-edge technology to attract and retain top advisors, accelerate client acquisition and gain end-to-end visibility into all assets under management for improved efficiency, better compliance, and enhanced client service. Visit www.foliodynamix.com.