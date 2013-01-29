Medical Properties Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2012 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 7, 2013 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's fourth quarter 2012 financial results. A press release with fourth quarter 2012 financial results will be issued before the market opens on February 7, 2013.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 866-356-4281 (U.S.) and 617-597-5395 (international); both numbers require passcode 17469285. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

A telephone and webcast replay of the call will be available beginning shortly after the call's completion through February 21, 2013. Dial-in numbers for the replay are 888-286-8010 and 617-801-6888 for U.S. and International callers, respectively. The replay passcode for both U.S. and international callers is 40589810.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a Birmingham, Alabama based self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. These facilities include inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, regional acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other single-discipline healthcare facilities.