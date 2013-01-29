ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Medical Properties Trust Announces Fourth Quarter 2012 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

by Benzinga Staff
January 29, 2013 8:57 AM | 1 min read
BIRMINGHAM, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. MPW today announced it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, February 7, 2013 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the company's fourth quarter 2012 financial results. A press release with fourth quarter 2012 financial results will be issued before the market opens on February 7, 2013.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 866-356-4281 (U.S.) and 617-597-5395 (international); both numbers require passcode 17469285. The conference call will also be webcast live on the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.medicalpropertiestrust.com.

A telephone and webcast replay of the call will be available beginning shortly after the call's completion through February 21, 2013. Dial-in numbers for the replay are 888-286-8010 and 617-801-6888 for U.S. and International callers, respectively. The replay passcode for both U.S. and international callers is 40589810.

About Medical Properties Trust, Inc.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a Birmingham, Alabama based self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. These facilities include inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, regional acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other single-discipline healthcare facilities.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
Charles Lambert, Managing Director, 205-397-8897
clambert@medicalpropertiestrust.com

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases