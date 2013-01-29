NuStar Energy L.P. and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC Moves Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings Conference Call to Friday, February 1, 2013

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

NuStar Energy L.P. NS and NuStar GP Holdings, LLC NSH today announced that they are moving their joint conference call originally scheduled for Thursday, January 31, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time to Friday, February 1, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. Central Time to discuss the fourth quarter 2012 earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on the operations of the companies. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 800/622-7620, reservation passcode 84162009. International callers may access the conference call by dialing 706/645-0327, reservation passcode 84162009. The companies intend to have a playback available following the conference call, which may be accessed by calling 800/585-8367, reservation passcode 84162009. International callers may access the playback by calling 404/537-3406, reservation passcode 84162009.

Persons interested in listening to the presentation live via the internet may log on to NuStar Energy L.P.'s Web site at www.nustarenergy.com or NuStar GP Holdings, LLC's Web site at www.nustargpholdings.com.

