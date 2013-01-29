Winland Electronics Hosts Investor Conference Call

MANKATO, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Winland Electronics WEX today announced it will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the company's strategic growth plan on Thursday, February 7, 2013, at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). David Gagne, chief executive officer, and Brian Lawrence, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call.

WHEN: Thursday, February, 7, 2013 Conference Call: 3:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. ET Dial-in Number: 877-941-0844 / 480-629-9866 Call ID: Winland Electronics Investor Call

WEBCAST:

To participate in the live webcast and view the company's PowerPoint presentation, go to Winland's website, www.winland.com, click on “Investors” and then “Conference Calls.”

The Webcast replay will be available from 4:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, February 7, until 6:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, February 28. Listening to the Webcast requires speakers and Windows Media Player. If you do not have Media Player, download the free software at www.windowsmedia.com.

REPLAY:

If you do not have Internet access and want to listen to an audio replay, call:

U.S.: 800-406-7325 / 303-590-3030

ACCESS CODE: 4594740#

The audio replay will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, February 7, through 11:59 p.m. CT on Thursday, February 14.