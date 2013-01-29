Winland Electronics Hosts Investor Conference Call

Winland Electronics WEX today announced it will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss the company's strategic growth plan on Thursday, February 7, 2013, at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET). David Gagne, chief executive officer, and Brian Lawrence, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will host the call.
|
WHEN:
|
Thursday, February, 7, 2013
|Conference Call: 3:30 p.m. CT / 4:30 p.m. ET
|Dial-in Number: 877-941-0844 / 480-629-9866
|Call ID: Winland Electronics Investor Call
WEBCAST:
To participate in the live webcast and view the company's PowerPoint presentation, go to Winland's website, www.winland.com, click on “Investors” and then “Conference Calls.”
The Webcast replay will be available from 4:30 p.m. CT, Thursday, February 7, until 6:00 p.m. CT, Thursday, February 28. Listening to the Webcast requires speakers and Windows Media Player. If you do not have Media Player, download the free software at www.windowsmedia.com.
REPLAY:
If you do not have Internet access and want to listen to an audio replay, call:
U.S.: 800-406-7325 / 303-590-3030
ACCESS CODE: 4594740#
The audio replay will be available beginning at 4:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, February 7, through 11:59 p.m. CT on Thursday, February 14.
Winland Electronics
Brian Lawrence, 507-625-7231
or
The Carideo Group, Inc.
Jan W. Drymon, 612-317-2881
