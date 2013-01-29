B3 Solutions Appoints James H. Washington As Chief Operating Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

B3 Solutions, LLC, which provides program management, acquisition management, information technology and security, financial management, and supply chain management and logistics services to the federal government, announced today that it has appointed James H. Washington as chief operating officer.

Washington brings 35 years of strategic, executive and operational leadership to B3 Solutions. As chief operating officer, Washington will provide leadership and vision for the company's business and operating strategy and will oversee all lines of business including transportation, federal services, homeland security and defense.

“Jim Washington will spearhead the development of effective growth strategies, act as ‘client-care officer' and foster a customer-oriented environment within the operations team,” said William Almas, B3 Solutions' chief executive officer. “I look forward to working with him as he leads a corporate culture dedicated to providing quality service and superior customer care to our clients.”

In his previous role at B3 Solutions, Washington served as Executive Operations Advisor to the chief executive officer and president. Before joining B3 Solutions, he was the chief operations officer of a government defense contractor. Prior to Washington's retirement from government service, he worked for the Department of Transportation and the Federal Aviation Administration for 32 years in air traffic management, budget and airport investment where most recently he held the position of chief acquisition officer (CAO). As the CAO, Washington worked closely with defense, intelligence and civilian executives government-wide to improve acquisition systems, strengthen the acquisition workforce, and advance mission performance.

Washington is chairman of the Air Traffic Control Association. He is also a member of the Executive Advisory Council of the National Contract Management Association.

About B3 Solutions

B3 Solutions, LLC is a Section 8(a) Certified Small Business that provides innovative services to make government and industry work better. B3 Solutions' current clients include Department of Transportation, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, Office of Personnel Management, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Air Force, General Services Administration, Department of Health and Human Services and Defense Logistics Agency. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla. and has offices at multiple locations throughout the United States including Alexandria, Va., Washington D.C. and Huntsville, Ala. For more information, visit www.b3solutions.com.