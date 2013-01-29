Rambus to Showcase Key Innovations at DesignCon 2013

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Rambus Inc. RMBS

Who: Rambus Inc. RMBS Where: DesignCon 2013 Santa Clara Convention Center – Booth #301 Santa Clara, CA When: January 28 – 31, 2013

At DesignCon 2013, Rambus will unveil the innovative R+ enhanced industry standards platform. R+ offers the commercial benefits of industry-standard memory and chip-to-chip interfaces while enabling customers to differentiate products through specialized solutions. Additionally, Rambus will showcase innovations in 3D IC interposer technology. Rambus will be at booth #301, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, CA.

Engineers from Rambus will also be presenting six technical papers on topics including: mixed signal designs, 3D interposers, memory controllers and 3D DRAM, high speed coded differential signaling, high-speed parallel buses and more. (see

RAMBUS TO PRESENT SIX PAPERS AT DESIGNCON 2013).

Rambus Demonstrations:

Extending Main Memory Beyond DDR4 – An R+ Technology

The demonstration showcases technologies that can extend main memory beyond DDR4. With data rates of up to 6.4Gbps in a multi-rank, multi-DIMM system, this high-performance, high-capacity technology simplifies the system design and significantly reduces the overall system power requirements.

R+ DDR3 Memory Interface Solution

This demonstration of a high-performance, low-cost DDR3 memory controller interface solution is tailored for consumer electronics. The solution demonstrates operation in working silicon at a data rate of 1866 megatransfers per second (MT/s) in a low-cost wire bond package. The solution is design to improve power efficiency and reduce risk in a cost-effective implementation.

R+ DDR3/GDDR5 Multi-Modal Interface Technology

This R+ demonstration showcases FlexMode™ technology, a low-risk, multi-modal memory interface that can be implemented in a single SoC package design with no additional pins. This system demonstration highlights compatibility to single-ended memory architectures, including GDDR5 at 6 gigabits per second (Gbps) and DDR3 at 1600MT/s.

3D IC Memory Technology

This technology is one of the latest innovations from Rambus Labs. The demo will highlight future and potential capabilities and showcase a high-performance, low-power 3D memory system using a double-sided IC package.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is the innovative technology solutions company that brings invention to market. Unleashing the intellectual power of our world-class engineers and scientists in a collaborative and synergistic way, Rambus invents, licenses and develops solutions that challenge and enable our customers to create the future. While best known for creating unsurpassed semiconductor memory architectures, Rambus is also developing world-changing products and services in security, advanced LED lighting and displays, and immersive mobile media.