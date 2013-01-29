Genesys Agrees to Acquire UTOPY in a Deal that Transforms Customer Service with Actionable Customer Interaction Analytics

DALY CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Genesys, a leading provider of customer service and contact center solutions, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire UTOPY. UTOPY delivers workforce optimization solutions, including industry-leading speech and text analytics and innovative voice of the customer applications. The acquisition accelerates Genesys' delivery of a complete workforce optimization (WFO) solution and strengthens the company's integrated suite of contact center applications. With the addition of UTOPY, Genesys transforms customer service by using customer interaction analytics to analyze all interactions for key terms, critical business topics and customer sentiment, identifying those that need immediate action and then routing the customer to the optimal agent, back office worker or manager for resolution.

Key Facts:

Transforms Customer Service with Actionable Customer Interaction Analytics – With UTOPY's award-winning SpeechMiner® solution, companies can optimize contact center performance by automatically assessing and retrieving customer interactions over multiple channels including voice, e-mail, chat, and social media. Web-based dashboards enable ongoing visibility across all channels and agents, giving today's contact center manager new levels of insight to optimize their workforce and improve customer service.

Completes Genesys WFO Suite – With the addition of UTOPY, Genesys now offers a complete WFO suite, including workforce management, speech and text analytics, performance management, coaching and training, surveys, and quality management. Genesys WFO is designed to improve the performance and satisfaction of contact center agents and back office workers.

Strengthens Genesys Integrated Contact Center Suite – Built on the industry-leading Genesys Customer Interaction Management Platform, the newly enhanced Genesys WFO solution is part of the company's integrated suite of contact center applications, offering customers a solution that will scale with their expanding needs and provide additional capabilities and applications in the future.

Founded in 1999, UTOPY is a pioneer in the customer interaction analytics market, releasing the industry's first speech analytics solution in 2002. Today, the company is a leading provider customer interaction analytics for voice of the customer applications and workforce optimization in the contact center.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2013. Financial terms will not be disclosed.

Supporting Quotes:

“UTOPY's speech and text analytics is second to none and we are excited to bring both its cutting-edge technology and talented team into Genesys,” said Paul Segre, President and CEO of Genesys. “The combined power of UTOPY with Genesys' interaction routing enables companies to accurately and efficiently identify customer issues and take immediate action to resolve them.”

“We are thrilled to be joining Genesys, the undisputed leader in customer service and contact centers,” said Roy Twersky, Founder, Chairman and CEO of UTOPY. “UTOPY empowers companies by delivering unprecedented levels of customer interaction intelligence. We can now bring this intelligence into the Genesys environment to deliver companies a truly ground-breaking solution for workforce optimization.”

About UTOPY

UTOPY provides award-winning Voice of the Customer and Contact Center Workforce Optimization solutions powered by Customer Interaction Analytics. UTOPY offers the only contact center business applications completely driven by Interaction Analytics. For more information, please visit www.UTOPY.com or www.speechanalytics.com.

About Genesys

Genesys is a leading provider of customer service and contact center solutions. With more than 2,000 customers in 80 countries, Genesys orchestrates more than 100 million customer interactions every day across the contact center and back office, helping companies deliver fast and optimal levels of customer service with a highly personalized cross-channel customer experience. Genesys also prioritizes the flow of work to back office personnel resulting from any customer interaction, internal workflow or business application, optimizing the performance and satisfaction of customer-facing employees across the enterprise.

www.genesyslab.com

