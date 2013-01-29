FinderCodes™ LLC Introduces an Automatic Return Shipping Option for Lost and Found Valuables

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FinderCodes, LLC will be using the FedEx® Pack and Return service to launch Re-TurnIt™, an automatic return shipping service for users of FinderCodes smart identification tags.

FinderCodes, an International CES Innovations 2013 Design and Engineering Awards Honoree at CES in Las Vegas, pushes innovation even further with the Re-TurnIt™ feature, customers now can have their found items shipped directly and anonymously back to them via one of FedEx Office's 1,800+ locations.

The patent-pending FinderCodes (www.findercodes.com) lost and found system uses durable “smart tags” with QR codes and software applications to enable the finder of a lost valuable to instantly and anonymously contact the owner to coordinate the item's return.

Re-TurnIt™ is an integrated solution engineered by FinderCodes to streamline the shipping process while protecting the identities of the finder and the owner. Minimal effort is required on the part of the “Good Samaritan” finder or the owner. Owners choose a shipping option and authorize the shipment right from their FinderCodes account on their mobile device or online. Owners are even provided estimates of shipping costs and delivery times via FedEx Express or FedEx Ground services. The finders of the lost item receive an email with instructions from FinderCodes and a map of the nearest FedEx Office locations. Finders then take the email and the item to any FedEx Office location in the United States, where an in-store representative packages and ships the item back to its owner.

“This return option could prove invaluable for travelers who've lost something while on vacation or traveling for work. Too often they may be miles away before they realize they've lost something,” says John Valiton, CEO of FinderCodes. “We see the FedEx Pack and Return services as a great fit for both brands and most importantly, it will make it even easier for people to reconnect for the return of their lost valuables.”

FinderCodes improve the chances of recovering a lost item or pet by providing an easy and secure way for Good Samaritans to anonymously contact the owner of a lost item. Kits are available in seven different product lines, including Electronics, Travel, Pet Owner, Home, School Stuff, Kid Stuff, and Baby Things.

Tags come in adhesive, key-ring, and iron-on formats, making them attachable to just about any item, such as luggage, tablet computers, sports equipment, and pets. FinderCodes kits retail for $24.99 and are available online and at Office Depot® stores nation wide.

About FinderCodes, LLC

FinderCodes LLC creates and markets cutting-edge software solutions using QR Codes that track and connect things to people. The product is geared toward B2C and B2B customers alike. The company is led by inventor, Blake Sohn, and a team of marketing, software development, and retail industry veterans located in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

The retail FinderCodes asset recovery system facilitates the return of lost items to their owners. Product kits include unique QR Code ID tags that give a finder of a lost item multiple ways to instantly connect with an owner, including shared geo-location.

For more information, please contact Kim Puckett at BLASTmedia, 317.284.1607 x 4 | kim@blastmedia.com or John Valiton at 612-564-6926 x101 | info@findercodes.com.