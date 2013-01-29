Affect Announces 2013 Social Media Week New York Events

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Affect, a public relations and social media firm specializing in technology, healthcare and professional services, announced today it will host two events for this year's Social Media Week conference in New York. The events will feature social media experts from a range of industries and highlight lessons learned from crisis situations as well as insights on social media and healthcare in 2013. Both events will take place at Affect's office at 989 Avenue of the Americas, 6th floor, New York, NY 10018. Admission is free, but space is limited, so attendees are encouraged to register well in advance.

Social Media Week Events

Social Media & Hurricane Sandy: Crisis Case Studies, Wednesday, February 20, 8:30-9:30 AM – This breakfast event will bring together voices from a variety of organizations that successfully utilized social media during and after Hurricane Sandy. Panelists will discuss crisis preparedness and strategies they used to communicate with stakeholders via social media throughout the storm. They will also share communications challenges they experienced during the storm and key lessons learned – including how to develop a social media crisis response plan that can be executed quickly and effectively.

Panelists include:

Open, Collaborative and Regulated: Social Media in Healthcare, Thursday, February 21, 6:00-7:00 PM – The evening event will feature social media experts from healthcare organizations spanning the pharmaceutical and health treatment industries. Panelists will examine successful ways social media was leveraged by the healthcare industry in 2012 and the challenges and opportunities for social media in 2013. Participants will share social media best practices and lead an interactive discussion with the audience on how to implement engaging programs while complying with evolving regulatory requirements.

Panelists include:

Marc Monseau, Founder, MDM Communications (formerly responsible for corporate social media initiatives at Johnson & Johnson)

Founder, MDM Communications (formerly responsible for corporate social media initiatives at Johnson & Johnson) Deborah Radcliffe, Director Consumer Marketing, Digital Strategy and Innovation, Pfizer Primary Care

Director Consumer Marketing, Digital Strategy and Innovation, Pfizer Primary Care Allison Fitzpatrick, Partner, Davis & Gilbert, LLP

Partner, Davis & Gilbert, LLP Melissa Baratta, Vice President, Affect (Moderator)

“Leveraging social media to communicate with stakeholders during a crisis or in a heavily regulated environment can be daunting,” said Sandra Fathi, president, Affect. “This year's Social Media Week events are centered around the theme ‘Open and Connected' and are designed to take some of the mystery out of how to effectively use social media in challenging situations. We're honored to have such a strong lineup of industry experts join us in sharing their insights and best practices for the year ahead.”

About Social Media Week

Social Media Week is a worldwide event exploring the social, cultural and economic impact of social media. Its mission is to help people and organizations connect through collaboration, learning and the sharing of ideas and information. For more information: socialmediaweek.org.

About Affect

Affect is a public relations and social media firm located in New York. Established in 2002, the company specializes in technology, healthcare and professional services. Affect employs a results-driven approach to communications, crafting one-of-a-kind programs to help clients achieve their business goals. As year-round strategic counsel, or a single project resource, Affect leverages its creative talent, unique experience and forward thinking insights to achieve the precise results that its clients seek. For more information, web: affect.com; blog: techaffect.com; twitter: @teamaffect.

