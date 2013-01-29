Novatel Wireless Launches 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot MiFi 5510L with Verizon Wireless

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Novatel Wireless, Inc. NVTL today announced the new MiFi 5510L Intelligent Mobile Hotspot to be launched on the Verizon Wireless network as the Verizon Jetpack™ 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot MiFi® 5510L.

The MiFi 5510L is the fifth 4G LTE MiFi® Intelligent Mobile Hotspot device developed and brought to market by Novatel Wireless. The device exterior is based on Verizon Wireless' new iconic design with a red translucent lens. Coupled with Novatel Wireless' award-winning MiFi Mobile Hotspot technology inside, the MiFi 5510L provides best-in-class performance, ease-of-use, and an intuitive user experience.

The MiFi 5510L is a personal mobile hotspot providing Internet connectivity on the go and capable of sharing high-speed 4G LTE broadband Internet connectivity with up to 10 Wi-Fi enabled devices simultaneously. The MiFi 5510L features capacitive touch navigation keys for quick and easy access to essential device details and supports the latest security requirements that some of the strictest corporate VPNs require, including VPN Pass-through and SPI Firewall. It includes new features such as real-time reporting of data-usage so the user can quickly understand how much data they have left to use on their monthly plan, IPv6 end-to-end support and a long lasting battery providing up to eight hours of continuous use on a single charge.

“We are excited to launch our fifth 4G LTE MiFi mobile hotspot and to be able to provide portfolio offerings for both value and premium segments of the market,” said Rob Hadley, CMO of Novatel Wireless.

Verizon Jetpack™ 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot MiFi® 5510L will be commercially available online at www.verizonwireless.com on January 31, 2013 and will be in Verizon Wireless stores in the coming weeks. The device will sell for $19.99 after a $50 mail-in rebate with a new two year contract.

Novatel Wireless, Inc. is a leader in the design and development of intelligent wireless solutions based on 2G, 3G and 4G technologies providing wireless connectivity. The company delivers specialized wireless solutions to carriers, distributors, retailers, OEMs and vertical markets worldwide. Product lines include MiFi Intelligent Mobile Hotspots, Ovation USB modems, Expedite embedded modules, Enfora smart M2M modules, and Enfora integrated M2M solutions. These innovative products provide anywhere, anytime communications solutions for consumers and enterprises. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Novatel Wireless is listed on NASDAQ: NVTL. For more information please visit www.nvtl.com. (NVTLG)

