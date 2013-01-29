OvaScience to Present at Upcoming Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

OvaScienceSM, OVSC, a life sciences company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of new treatments for infertility, announced today that Michelle Dipp, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of OvaScience, will present at several upcoming conferences in February. The conference and OvaScience presentation details are as follows:

15 th Annual BIO CEO & Investor Conference 2013 on Tuesday, February 12 at 8:30 a.m. at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City. Dr. Dipp will also participate in a panel titled “The Road Less Traveled: Alternative Avenues to Public Markets” at 1:30 p.m.

Leerink Swann 2013 Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 13 at 12 p.m. at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

New York CEO Conference on Thursday, February 14 at 2 p.m. at Apella in New York City. Dr. Dipp will moderate the “Fertility” panel, which includes leading experts and advocates from Merck Serono, Merck, Ferring Pharmaceuticals, Nora Therapeutics and RESOLVE: The National Infertility Association.

Live audio webcasts of OvaScience's presentations at BIO CEO & Investor Conference and Leerink Swann Global Healthcare Conference can be accessed by visiting the Investor section of the Company's website at www.ovascience.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on the OvaScience website for two weeks following each presentation date, respectively.

About OvaScience

OvaScience OVSC is a life sciences company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of new treatments for infertility. The Company's patented technology is based on the discovery of egg precursor cells (EggPCSM), which are found in the ovaries. By applying proprietary technology to identify and purify EggPCs, AUGMENTSM aims to improve egg quality and increase the success of in vitro fertilization (IVF). OvaScience's team of scientists, physicians and advisers includes recognized leaders in the field of reproductive medicine. For more information, please visit www.ovascience.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements about the Company's strategy, future plans and prospects, including statements regarding the development of the Company's product candidates, including AUGMENT and OvaTure. Any statements in this release about our strategy, plans, prospects and future expectations, financial position and operations, and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” ”aim,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including risks related to: our expectations regarding the regulatory approvals required for AUGMENT; the science underlying our two product candidates, which is unproven; our ability to obtain, maintain and protect intellectual property utilized by our products; our ability to obtain additional funding to support our activities; our dependence on third parties; the successful development of, and ability to obtain regulatory approval for, our product candidates; competition from others; and our short operating history; as well as those risks more fully discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of our most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation reflect our current views with respect to future events. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our view as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.