Cubist to Present at February Investor Conferences

Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc. CBST today announced that company management will present at investor conferences during February to discuss the company's business activities, financial outlook, and current news.

Mike Bonney, CEO, will present on Thursday, February 14 th , 2013 at 4:05 p.m. Eastern Time, at the Leerink Swann Global Healthcare Conference being held at the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City.

David McGirr, SVP & CFO, will present on Tuesday, February 26th, 2013 at 3:05 p.m. Eastern Time, at the 2013 RBC Capital Markets' Global Healthcare Conference being held at the New York Palace Hotel in New York City.

These presentations will be accessible live through Cubist's website at www.cubist.com in the Investor Relations Conference Calendar section and will remain available there for a period of 30 days after the presentations.

About Cubist

Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products that address significant unmet medical needs in the acute care environment. Cubist is headquartered in Lexington, Mass. Additional information can be found at Cubist's website.