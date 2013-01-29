TD Ameritrade Launches Strategy Roller in thinkorswim Platform

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

TD Ameritrade, Inc. (“TD Ameritrade”), a broker-dealer subsidiary of TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation AMTD, announced the addition of a new feature called “Strategy Roller™” to its thinkorswim® professional-style trading platform. The new feature allows retail traders to roll their existing option positions automatically, based upon user-defined settings chosen by the trader.

“Options use among retail investors continues to grow, and at TD Ameritrade, voted among the Best for Options Traders by Barron's,1 we are constantly developing new ways to help our clients trade them in an educated, strategic way from the start,” said Steve Quirk, senior vice president of TD Ameritrade's trader group. “We developed Strategy Roller to help our clients think more holistically about position management and to embrace technology and automation to encourage discipline.”

The tool is designed to be intuitive and easier to use for traders who are new to complex order entry and management. The Strategy Roller shows traders how specific actions might affect their overall strategy, which can help them better understand the potential impact of their trading decisions. Initially, the Strategy Roller will be usable for covered calls, with additional functionality coming in the next couple months.

Additionally, a version of the Strategy Roller is now available within the thinkpipes® platform for independent registered investment advisors (RIAs). This version of the tool allows advisors to create alerts, again based upon user-defined settings, to help them more easily manage their clients' covered call positions.

“We want to encourage investors, traders and advisors, regardless of the product they are trading, to consider the whole picture. What are your goals? What is your time horizon? How much risk are you willing to take?” Quirk continued. “Our new Strategy Roller helps option traders walk through that process. It provides education and encourages discipline, both of which are good for investors and the markets.”

The thinkorswim® platform also contains an in-depth Learning Center, which serves to educate investors on how to maximize the capabilities of the platform. There, clients can find a platform help manual, videos and other resources. The launch of the new Strategy Roller is complemented with a new video on the topic. To view the video to learn more about the feature, please visit: http://tlc.thinkorswim.com/center/video/videos/Strategy-Roller.

For more information on the Strategy Roller, please visit: https://www.tdameritrade.com/tools-and-platforms/thinkorswim/features.page

For more information about thinkpipes® and other technology and services for advisors provided by TD Ameritrade Institutional, please call 800-934-6124 or visit http://www.tdainstitutional.com/supporting-rias/innovative-technology.page#&&3=enhanced-trading-platform.

Options are not suitable for all investors as the special risks inherent to options trading may expose investors to potentially rapid and substantial losses. Options trading privileges subject to TD Ameritrade review and approval. Not all account owners will qualify. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options before investing in options.

Rolling strategies can entail substantial transaction costs, including multiple commissions, which may impact any potential return. Clients are responsible for all orders entered in their self-directed account.

About TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation

Millions of investors and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) have turned to TD Ameritrade's AMTD technology, people and education to help make investing and trading easier to understand and do. Online or over the phone. In a branch or with an independent RIA. First-timer or sophisticated trader. Our clients want to take control, and we help them decide how – bringing Wall Street to Main Street for more than 36 years. TD Ameritrade has time and again been recognized as a leader in investment services. Please visit TD Ameritrade's newsroom or www.amtd.com for more information.

Brokerage services provided by TD Ameritrade, Inc., member FINRA (www.FINRA.org) /SIPC (www.SIPC.org) /NFA (www.nfa.futures.org). TD Ameritrade Institutional is a division of TD Ameritrade, Inc.

1 TD Ameritrade was evaluated against 26 others in the 2012 Barron's online broker review, March 10, 2012, and earned the highest score in the categories of “Research Amenities” and “Customer Service and Education”. TD Ameritrade was also named “Best for Novices” and among the best in the categories of “In-Person Service” (sharing the highest score with four other brokers), “Long-Term Investing” (sharing the highest score with one other broker), and “Options Traders” (sharing the highest score with two other brokers). Barron's is a trademark of Dow Jones, L.P. All rights reserved. Reprinted with permission. Read the article.