Lansinoh Makes Revolutionary Leap Forward with New Affinity Pro Double Electric Breast Pump Available at Major Retailers Nationwide

Lansinoh Laboratories Inc., the market leader in breastfeeding accessories and healthy innovations for moms, babies and toddlers, announced today that its new breast pump, the Lansinoh® Affinity Pro™ Double Electric Breast Pump, is landing this week in major retailers nationwide. The much-awaited Affinity Pro is the first breast pump to offer moms three pumping levels, helping them maximize milk flow, increase comfort and enhance overall breastfeeding success. The Affinity Pro brings the effectiveness of a premium pump to more moms with an affordable suggested retail price of $129.99. The pump is now available at stores across the country including Target, Babies R Us and Walmart, and online at diapers.com and drugstore.com.

“The debut of the Affinity Pro is a huge step forward in breast pump technology, and we have already received tremendous positive feedback from moms who have tried it and were able to get a better, more comfortable and positive pumping experience,” said Kevin Vyse-Peacock, CEO of Lansinoh. “Ideally, mom and baby are together for nursing, but in our society, moms are returning to work after having their children. These breastfeeding moms need a high-quality pump to ensure that their breastfeeding journey is not unnecessarily interrupted.”

The new Lansinoh Affinity Pro Double Electric Breast Pump is particularly advanced because it is the only pump to offer three unique pumping rhythms and eight suction levels from which moms can choose. These pumping rhythms help customize the pump to match the baby's natural sucking rhythms, thus allowing the mom's body to continue to produce milk, maintain her supply and leave her expressed milk behind for a caregiver when she and baby are apart. The customizable aspect of the pump allows the mom to achieve better milk production with a greater level of comfort.

In addition to varying pumping rhythms and suction levels, the Affinity Pro features a backlit LCD screen to help moms keep track of pumping time. It is compact and lightweight for moms on the go and comes with a carry tote for portability. Unlike other leading brands of breast pumps, the Lansinoh Affinity Pro has a hygienic design guaranteed to prevent expressed breastmilk from backing up into the tubing and the pump motor, avoiding bacteria and mold growth.

The Affinity Pro is already receiving accolades from parents, and in October the Affinity Pro was recognized as a finalist in the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association 2012 Innovation Awards.

“All our products are designed with moms in mind,” says Gina Ciagne, certified lactation counselor, contributor to The Huffington Post and senior director of professional relations for Lansinoh. “Breastfeeding isn't always easy, especially when mom and baby have to be apart. The goal of the Affinity Pro is to help those moms who need to maintain their supply and allow them to know that even if they can't be there, they are able to leave behind their expressed breastmilk when they are apart from their babies, whether due to work or other circumstances. We are confident the Affinity Pro will help make this more achievable for more moms.”

ABOUT LANSINOH LABORATORIES INC.

Founded by a breastfeeding mom, Lansinoh has been committed to helping new moms succeed in breastfeeding for more than 25 years. Famous for its award-winning cornerstone product, HPA® Lanolin, today Lansinoh is the market leader in breastfeeding accessories and premium toddler mealtime and baby toiletries products that help moms, families and babies live a healthy life. Lansinoh is committed to continuing to drive innovation and maintaining the highest quality standards in the industry. The Lansinoh family of brands, which are available in more than 25,000 retail stores nationwide, include Lansinoh breastfeeding accessories, Lansinoh mOmma bottle feeding systems, mOmma toddler mealtime products and Earth Friendly Baby skincare. For more information, please visit www.lansinoh.com and http://www.oncloudmom.com, like us on Facebook at LansinohUSA and mOmmaUS, and follow us on Twitter at @LansinohUSA and @mOmmaUS.