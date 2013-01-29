MISUMI Adds New Models to Ball Screw Support Unit Line

SCHAUMBURG, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

MISUMI USA, Inc., a subsidiary of MISUMI Corporation, part of MISUMI Group, Inc. (Tokyo: 9962), has added two new models to its comprehensive line of Ball Screw Support Units. The new models include:

Square Fixed Side Compact Type Support Unit – offers same fixed side dimension as standard units, but more compact in height and width

Square Fixed Side Standard Type Support Units with Dowel Holes ‒ designed to achieve more accurate positioning and repeatability than conventional products

MISUMI Ball Screw Support Units, available in Standard, Economy, and Radial Bearing Types, incorporate pre-loaded bearings to provide steady rotation performance with high rigidity and accuracy. Carbon steel construction offers strength and durability and finishing options include black oxide, nickel plating or low temperature black chrome plating. Technical details and selection guidelines are available in the MISUMI print and Web catalogs. Shipping times range from one (1) to three (3) days, depending on the product selected.

MISUMI's rolled and precision ball screws are key components in the design and assembly of linear actuators and other linear motion machinery used for transfer and positioning. The screws are available in a range of types and shaft diameters, with lengths configurable in 1mm increments. The ball screw support units, which anchor and control the screw at each end, are strong, rigid and precisely engineered and sized, making it easy for users to select the right combination for their machine designs.

For more information about MISUMI Ball Screws and Ball Screw Support Units, please visit our online catalog at http://us.misumi-ec.com.

About MISUMI USA, Inc.

Located in Schaumburg, Illinois, MISUMI USA, Inc. was established in 1988 as a Subsidiary of MISUMI Corporation, a part of the MISUMI Group (TOKYO: 9962). MISUMI USA, Inc. is a leading supplier of fixed and configurable components such as leader pins, single-axis actuators, linear shafts, slotted keys, aluminum extrusions, parting locks, linear guides, XY stages and other components for factory automation, plastic mold and press die industries. For a complete list of available components, please visit MISUMI USA.