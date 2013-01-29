Liquidia Chief Scientific Officer to Present at National Forum Focused on Innovations in Glaucoma Treatment

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

Liquidia Technologies today announced the company's Chief Scientific Officer, Benjamin Yerxa, PhD, will participate in a panel presentation and discussion titled “New Horizons in Glaucoma Drug Delivery” at the Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum being held on Friday, February 1, 2013, at the Palace Hotel in San Francisco. The conference, presented by Glaucoma Research Foundation (GRF), brings together key clinical, industry, financial and regulatory leaders in a unique exchange on research innovation and advances in glaucoma treatment. Globally, glaucoma is a leading cause of preventable blindness.

“We commend the GRF for once again organizing this important event and look forward to participating with other leaders in a discussion around the prevention and treatment of this often devastating disease,” said Dr. Yerxa. “Ophthalmology has become an important therapeutic area for Liquidia and we look forward to presenting the potential our transformational technology has for the discovery and development of innovative therapies for the treatment of glaucoma.”

Through its novel technology platform and robust intellectual property positions, Liquidia is poised to be a leader in the development of nanoparticle technology-based healthcare products that have the potential to revolutionize the treatment of ophthalmic diseases like glaucoma. The company's PRINT® technology platform has the unique potential to enable the discovery, development of innovative therapies and manufacturing paradigms across the entire healthcare landscape.

Adrienne Graves, PhD, and Andrew Iwach, MD, both currently serving on the Glaucoma Research Foundation board of directors, founded Glaucoma 360 and also serve as Co-Chairs for the Glaucoma 360 New Horizons Forum. Dr. Iwach, GRF Board Chair and Executive Director at the Glaucoma Center of San Francisco, said, “Glaucoma 360 is designed to bring greater awareness to unmet medical needs in glaucoma and to highlight current and novel therapies that will help preserve sight for glaucoma patients.”

ABOUT GLAUCOMA RESEARCH FOUNDATION

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in San Francisco, Glaucoma Research Foundation is America's oldest and most experienced nonprofit dedicated solely to its mission: to prevent vision loss from glaucoma by investing in innovative research, education and support with the ultimate goal of finding a cure. Celebrating its 35th anniversary in 2013, Glaucoma Research Foundation has invested more than $40 million to advance essential research and education programs. More information is available at www.glaucoma.org/about.

ABOUT DR. BENJAMIN YERXA

Dr. Yerxa joined Liquidia in August of 2012 from Clearside Biomedical, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company developing targeted therapeutics for sight-threatening diseases, where he assisted the company in securing Series A financing. Prior to Clearside, Dr. Yerxa was the Executive Vice President and Chief, Research & Development of Inspire Pharmaceuticals, a top ranked publicly traded biotechnology company recently acquired by Merck & Co., Inc. During his time at Inspire, Dr. Yerxa helped the company build and commercialize a portfolio of innovative new products and provided critical support through multiple rounds of financing, including the company's initial public offering (IPO).

Throughout his 20 year career in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, Dr. Yerxa has been involved with the discovery and development of several investigational new drugs (INDs), phase 3 clinical programs, new drug applications (NDAs) and drug approvals. His experience spans a variety of therapeutic areas including ophthalmology, pulmonary, cardiovascular and HIV. Dr. Yerxa has more than 50 U.S. patents to his name, led a variety of licensing deals including technology transfers and manufacturing agreements and has built several R&D and corporate functions from inception.

Dr. Yerxa has been the recipient of several awards including the Southeastern Region American Chemical Society Industrial Innovation Award and the Triangle Business Journal's "40 under 40" award, recognizing his contributions in business and leadership. Dr. Yerxa serves on the board of directors of the North Carolina Biotechnology Center and Sharefish.

ABOUT LIQUIDIA TECHNOLOGIES

Liquidia Technologies, founded in 2004, is a privately held biotechnology company located in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina. By leveraging precise fabrication techniques of the semiconductor industry, Liquidia has become the only company in the world with the ability to rapidly design and manufacture precisely engineered particles of virtually any size, shape or composition using a unique particle engineering and manufacturing platform known as the PRINT® technology platform. This unique ability to precisely engineer particles enables scientists to explore new product frontiers in ophthalmology that, until now, have otherwise been out of reach for the biotechnology industry. Using the PRINT platform, Liquidia has the ability to optimize the efficacy, duration, distribution and tolerability of ophthalmology products. For more information, please go to www.liquidia.com.