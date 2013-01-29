Call for Nominations: Integrated Marketing Advisory Board Opens Nominations for Second Annual Integrated Marketing Awards

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

The Integrated Marketing Advisory Board (IMAB) today announced that nominations are open for the second annual Integrated Marketing Awards. Awards will be presented at the NTC Nonprofit Technology Conference, April 11-13, 2013 in Minneapolis, MN to three nonprofit organizations showing exemplary leadership in the area of integrated marketing. Winning campaigns also will be discussed in a session at the conference.

The Integrated Marketing Awards recognize the results of integrated, multi-channel marketing campaigns or programs in each of the three core pillars of integrated marketing as defined by the IMAB:

The Donor : How did an organization's integrated marketing campaign or program have an impact on donor satisfaction and the donor experience?

: How did an organization's integrated marketing campaign or program have an impact on donor satisfaction and the donor experience? The Organization : How did an effort across an entire organization demonstrate alignment of strategy, structure, culture and skills to showcase integrated marketing efforts?

: How did an effort across an entire organization demonstrate alignment of strategy, structure, culture and skills to showcase integrated marketing efforts? The Practice: A real-world case study that highlights best practices in the field of integrated marketing.

To nominate an organization, please go to: http://www.imabgroup.net/2013-imab-awards-nomination.html. The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, March 8, 2013. The IMAB will review each nomination, select winners, and present the awards.

Last year's winners of the IMAB Integrated Marketing Awards were:

About The Integrated Marketing Advisory Board

The Integrated Marketing Advisory Board is a collection of 12 industry-leading organizations with deep expertise in integrated marketing both in the nonprofit sector and the for-profit sector. The vision of the Integrated Marketing Advisory Board is to promote a discussion of the various successes and failures related to integrated marketing: understandings, trends, benefits and adoptions of integrated marketing activities within the nonprofit community. The 12 members are: Amergent, Avalon Consulting Group, Barton Cotton, Blackbaud, CDR Fundraising Group, Donordigital, Grizzard Communications, hjc, Merkle, NTEN: The Nonprofit Technology Network, Russ Reid, and SCA Direct. To learn more, visit: www.IMABgroup.net.