Mindshare Technologies Caps 2012 with Continued Growth and Prestigious Recognitions

Mindshare Technologies, a leader in Voice of the Customer (VoC) technologies, today announced the close of another successful year, with notable achievements including revenue growth, a staff increase of 50 percent, and several prestigious recognitions.

“In a day when the customer holds all the cards, our platform and our outstanding employees have given companies a way to retain customers and grow revenue,” said John Sperry, CEO of Mindshare Technologies. “Our products and services continue to provide our clients with the right options for understanding and serving their customers. As our clients have succeeded, so have we.”

“When customers offer feedback, they expect someone to be listening,” added Mindshare CXO, Lonnie Mayne. “Our Sample Size of One™ approach enables companies to hear each and every customer voice, putting the customer first.”

Highlights of 2012

New Leadership

2012 saw the appointment of Mark Webb to chief financial officer. Webb's focus is ensuring a financial infrastructure is in place that will enable the company's ongoing expansion. Also in 2012, Mayne, who had formerly been the company's executive vice president of sales and account management, stepped into the newly created role of CXO and assumed the responsibilities of managing and improving the end-to-end customer experience for Mindshare.

Honors and Awards

For the fifth consecutive year, Mindshare Technologies was named to the Inc. 500/5000 list. Over the five years that Mindshare has been on the Inc. 500/5000, its revenue has grown from $7.1 to $18.9 million by the end of 2011.

Mindshare Technologies was also named to Utah Business magazine's annual Best Companies to Work For list. The employee-nominated honor is bestowed on companies with a proven commitment to ensuring employee satisfaction and success.

Additionally, the MountainWest Capital Network recognized Mindshare as one of 2012's Top 100 Fastest-Growing Utah Companies.

Team Growth

Mindshare's employee base grew by 50 percent in 2012—which required the company to expand its office space in Salt Lake City to accommodate the growth. When founded in 2002, Mindshare had just two employees. Now, it has grown to a staff of more than 120.

New Automated Call-Back Product

In March 2012, Mindshare unveiled Outbound Dial, an automated call-back service designed to help its call center clients effectively gather and interpret customer feedback. Specifically designed to help Mindshare's clients in the call center and service industries, Outbound Dial can be used by any company that wants to gauge the quality of its customer interactions in a system that can't be manipulated by agents.

Mobile Application Enhancement

In a year that saw the majority of U.S. mobile phone users switch from feature phones to smartphones (Pew Internet & American Life Project, 2012), Mindshare focused much of its efforts on mobile optimization for customer feedback collection and reporting, releasing an updated mobile app for its clients on iPhone and Android devices. As the percentage of smartphone users rapidly grows, customer expectations increase, and a user experience designed specifically for mobile is a necessity. The enhanced app allows Mindshare clients to access real-time customer feedback, reporting, and management tools at all levels of their company—from the location level to the executive suite. Users now have access to Mindshare's full management dashboard whenever they need it, wherever they are.

Mindshare's 2012 Service Awards

Mindshare presented service awards in 10 divisions to honor companies that show excellence in applying customer and employee feedback across several categories of customer experience improvement. These awards were announced at Mindshare's annual Best Practice Conference, which was the highest attended conference to date and had a 95 percent overall satisfaction rating from attendees.

About Mindshare Technologies

Mindshare drives operational improvement. Using Mindshare, companies improve operational excellence, foster consumer satisfaction, build customer loyalty, and support employee retention. Our industry experts guide clients in building comprehensive enterprise feedback management (EFM) solutions. Mindshare's proprietary survey technology captures the voice of the customer in real-time and immediately transforms it into actionable intelligence through powerful and incisive reporting. Mindshare serves more than 25 different industries including travel, hospitality, restaurant, financial, salon, automotive, and retail. For information, visit www.mshare.net.