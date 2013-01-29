FIS to Host Investor Day February 12

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--

FIS™ FIS the world's largest provider of banking and payments technology, will host an investor day for institutional investors and analysts on Tuesday, Feb. 12, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. Key members of FIS' executive leadership team will discuss full year and fourth quarter 2012 results, and outline the company's strategic operational and future financial goals.

The meeting will be webcast simultaneously through a link on the company's Web site at www.investor.fisglobal.com. A replay of the webcast will be available at the conclusion of meeting.

